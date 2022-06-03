A BLOOD TEST THAT CAN DETECT MANY CANCERS – THE GOOD and the NOT SO GOOD NEWS

Spread the love

Here is the Good News!

There is now a blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer, and it is vitally important that people of all ethnic groups volunteer for the trial so that the NHS can decide if the test could work well for everyone. Here is an ITV Central News report about it. https://playvideo.bulletinintelligence.com/133dd7ac8d1e4c9c9bad96ac0bafd899?pubid=grail

Because cancer is easier to treat if it is found early, our participation in this trial is vital; It will afford us and our children, one of the best opportunities to survive cancer for years to come.

What ‘Galleri’ is, and how to take part.

1. https://www.nhs-galleri.org/taking-part

2. https://www.nhs-galleri.org/about-the-trial#whatIsThePurposeOfTheNHSGalleriTrial?

The Not so Good News!

Unfortunately, for various reasons, the Black Caribbean and Asian communities have a very low number of participants in the trial. We know that:

1 in 4 black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer;

Non-hormonal triple-negative breast cancer is more likely in younger Black African, Black African Caribbean and some Asian women;

Bowel cancer is increasing in the Black UK population, and furthermore,

There is a backlog of cancer detection caused by the pandemic. Hence we are seeing many of our people presenting with cancers are at more advanced stages.

This means that if we don’t participate in clinical trials, then many of us, and especially our children are likely to be misdiagnosed in the first place, and the prescribed medication will not be formulated for us, which goes without saying what that means.

WE HAVE ONLY WEEKS REMAINING BEFORE THE WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY CLOSES IN JULY 2022.

So, here is the rest of the Good News!

Mobile units are being deployed in certain localities, thereby avoiding the need to visit a hospital to give a blood sample. B’Me against cancer is collaborating with the organisers of the trial to encourage our community to participate. Please pass on this information to colleagues, relatives and friends.

This is the link on our website for details of locations and dates. https://www.bmecancer.com/index.php/event-activities/65-important-cancer-news