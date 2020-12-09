BLACK WOMEN RISING MAGAZINE LAUNCHES

Leanne Pero was 30 when she discovered she had breast cancer and following her own struggles, was shocked by the reaction (negativity and lack of discussion) of many within the women of colour community and the fact they knew so little about cancer.

To break the silence, she set up her remarkable charity, The Leanne Pero Foundation and project Black Women Rising UK, dedicated to supporting BAME female cancer patients and survivors. That success has now led to the launch of the first of its kind annual magazine ‘Black Women Rising, aimed at empowering women of colour through their cancer journeys.

The magazine launch is supported with exclusive sponsorship from global brand Palmers UK and leading UK breast cancer charity; Future Dreams and will be distributed nationally ‘free of charge’.

This invaluable support magazine will help patients and survivors as they navigate their way through treatment and life after cancer. The publication will feature inspirational case studies from brave women within the cancer community and include top treatment advice, self-help, tips for family and friends, hair, beauty and wig tips as well as write-ups from the UK’s top cancer charities such as Breast Cancer Now.

‘In women younger than 40-45 years old, the population-based incidence rates of breast cancer are higher for Black women compared to White women.’

Leanne Pero comments: “There is not enough awareness of cancer in the BAME communities and it could be why the mortality rates of breast cancer is higher than elsewhere. People say ‘why do you make it about race’, and I say we are not about race, but we are about shared experiences. BAME women go through different experiences due to the cultural myths and taboos. Cancer is an unspoken word in many communities.”

“I want any BAME woman reading this to know we are here for her and she can contact us. I am very aware I am still trying to get over my diagnosis and every week brings different emotions or problems. The magazine is a one- stop-shop of everything you need to know. It is written for women of colour by women of colour.”

The Leanne Pero Foundation is a National Lottery funded charity, with all funds raised via sponsors and GoFundMe page going towards project including the distribution and printing of Black Women Rising. It will be distributed nationally ‘free of charge’ to hospital trusts and cancer centres but also available to order for home delivery too.

The mission at Black Women Rising is to educate, inspire and bring opportunities for women from the BAME community, to connect with one another and share their stories, without fear or shame. It strives to empower them to see their beauty and harness their power to advocate for themselves.

Regular Leanne Pero Foundation programmes include:

· An annual portrait exhibition

· 4 online monthly support groups

· A weekly podcast telling the untold cancer stories of the BAME Cancer community

· Equality engagement training to brands and charities

· Regular pamper packs/days/ events for our participants

EMPOWERED WOMEN EMPOWER WOMEN.