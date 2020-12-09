Celebrity Hairstylist Heather Dapaah Reveals How To Get Her Signature Hollywood Waves

Spread the love

















Celebrity hairdresser coined the ‘Hollywaves Hairstylist’, Heather Dapaah, who has styled the likes of RAY BLK, Kaz Crossley and Pricilla Anyabu has unveiled how to get the signature Hollywood wave, loved by the A-list.

Heather Dapaah says, ‘The Hollywood wave is a simple, glamourous style that can be taken from day-to-night on any hair type and is easy once you know how to recreate at-home. There are 3 simple stages to creating signature Hollywood or Vintage waves; preparation, curling and create.’

1. Firstly, use a volumising mousse on damp or dry hair, for best results start with damp hair. My personal favourite is Schwarzkopf Got2b Volumaniac Mousse.

2. Then, blow dry your hair – this creates a smooth base to work with. Using any liquid holding spray, I love L’Oreal Paris Studio Line Go Create Sculpting, spray throughout your freshly blow-dried hair.

3. Choose a 1/1.5 inch barrel tong, not a curling wand, a tong which has the same thickness on the whole barrel is key for this and it will become your signature wave best friend. TIP! Make sure to twist hair round the tong. When you release the curl, backcomb behind the curl to create volume in each curl, you’ll be amazed at how three dimensional the curl will look after doing this.

4. Take your tong, and starting from the nape of your head, twist a small section of hair round the tong, leave for 5-10 secs depending on thickness of section.

5. Remove tong, quickly create a pin curl with the newly curled section and secure with section clips.

6. Allow curl to cool down while you repeat these steps for the whole head. Create Take all curling clips out

TIP! For a more relaxed look- use a wide tooth comb to comb through the entire hair until you have the desired effect. (Fun Note: Using wide tooth comb will produce beach waves as the day goes on.) For a more structured look- use a paddle brush, brushing through until you create some beautiful vintage waves.

Watch the technique here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeHwUTX7OzQ&feature=youtu.be