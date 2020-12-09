Celebrity Hairstylist Heather Dapaah Reveals How To Get Her Signature Hollywood Waves

Cart

No products in the cart.

Sign up

Cart

No products in the cart.

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

Subscribe to Announcements
X

Subscribe to Announcements

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Business
X

Subscribe to Business

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Community
X

Subscribe to Community

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Education
X

Subscribe to Education

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Entertainment
X

Subscribe to Entertainment

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Fashion
X

Subscribe to Fashion

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Health
X

Subscribe to Health

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to News
X

Subscribe to News

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Stories
X

Subscribe to Stories

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Uncategorized
X

Subscribe to Uncategorized

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Updates
X

Subscribe to Updates

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.

Add Event (Free)

Add a Post

Celebrity Hairstylist Heather Dapaah Reveals How To Get Her Signature Hollywood Waves

Spread the love
Save for Later
X

Save for Later

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.

Celebrity hairdresser coined the ‘Hollywaves Hairstylist’, Heather Dapaah, who has styled the likes of RAY BLK, Kaz Crossley and Pricilla Anyabu has unveiled how to get the signature Hollywood wave, loved by the A-list.

Heather Dapaah says, ‘The Hollywood wave is a simple, glamourous style that can be taken from day-to-night on any hair type and is easy once you know how to recreate at-home. There are 3 simple stages to creating signature Hollywood or Vintage waves; preparation, curling and create.’

1.     Firstly, use a volumising mousse on damp or dry hair, for best results start with damp hair. My personal favourite is Schwarzkopf Got2b Volumaniac Mousse.

2.     Then, blow dry your hair – this creates a smooth base to work with. Using any liquid holding spray, I love L’Oreal Paris Studio Line Go Create Sculpting, spray throughout your freshly blow-dried hair.

3.     Choose a 1/1.5 inch barrel tong, not a curling wand, a tong which has the same thickness on the whole barrel is key for this and it will become your signature wave best friend. TIP!  Make sure to twist hair round the tong. When you release the curl, backcomb behind the curl to create volume in each curl, you’ll be amazed at how three dimensional the curl will look after doing this.

4.       Take your tong, and starting from the nape of your head, twist a small section of hair round the tong, leave for 5-10 secs depending on thickness of section.

5.       Remove tong, quickly create a pin curl with the newly curled section and secure with section clips.

6.      Allow curl to cool down while you repeat these steps for the whole head. Create Take all curling clips out

TIP! For a more relaxed look- use a wide tooth comb to comb through the entire hair until you have the desired effect. (Fun Note: Using wide tooth comb will produce beach waves as the day goes on.)   For a more structured look- use a paddle brush, brushing through until you create some beautiful vintage waves.

Watch the technique here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeHwUTX7OzQ&feature=youtu.be

 

Add a Post

Responses

Related Posts