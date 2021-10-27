Death Is The Key To Life.

Spread the love

















Hi there Fam.

This is another blog i have taken from my website:

http://churchofebonicmetaphysics.org I thought id post it here on Blacknet to get more reach thus inform more of the people i want it to reach.

This is a message from Minister Esteban. Founder of the spiritualist, Non Christian church of Ebonic metaphysics.

Death is only the beginning, it has never been the end!

In all and every society on this earth, historically, all of our ancestors modes of thinking was that, there is no such thing as dead. The ancestors relayed this fact to us and they relayed it to me, never to ever worry about death. We are forever creatures of infinity, fact is, we have been trained and bread to be scared to death of death. The truth is, life is eternal and you cannot be killed. We are all the forever people.

Let me get right down to the nitty gritty.

The ultimate secret to life is to: have NO fear! Understand this. If you can master the fear of death, you can master anything and overcome all obstacles. Our ancestors used to love and worship death. It is our mission here, now on earth to do the same. Another Fact: Life is death and death is Life!

The common consensus on death, leaves the Ebonic peoples of the world with an inappropriate comprehension of reality.

Six months ago i started coughing up balls of a brown mucus substance, my breathing became irregular and my temperature was all over the place. I typed up my symptoms on Google, the search results that came back was pneumonia.

I thought to myself, i must have caught that world famous man made malady that has been locking down the planet for the last year or so.

I must be totally honest, i then became totally terrified. My next thought was, and i said this out loud. “You must be forgetting who you are, and what you know”.

I thought, i am not going to use any, incantations, rituals, spells or magic on this one. This is the opportunity for me to mentally direct the 37 trillion cells in my body. These cells are spiritual chemicals that must be kept positive under this particular circumstance.

No matter what, i will mentally maintain a positive, internal ecology, this stimulates positive energy throughout your organism. And it was paramount for me to maintain, without forcing. Feel the positive energy exude permanently within my character and behaviour.

What i told myself verbally, out loud and mentally, was, “i don’t give a thousand flying rats rare ends about this ailment, i am too busy to even be interested in it”. And i went about my normal digital business as usual around the house, daily. I did keep myself locked away for two weeks, i did not go out. Within three weeks i had totally forgotten about it, and it had gone.

A note to download into your subconscious: the opposite of placebo is the nocebo effects. It is something that is rarely spoken about and is activated by negative internal expectations or an external entity projecting some sinister prognosis towards you.

There is a famous case of a physician explaining to a patient that he had cancer and only had a set time to live. The patient did expire, in the time the physician stated. During the autopsy, no cancer was found in that patient whatsoever.

The patients internal ecology was propelled into an internal self destruct nocebo destination, therein, braking down his entire organism.

All the ancient peoples across this globe believed in legions of powers including the forces of nature and in numerous forces of magical spirits as well as our supreme beings and deities.

The point id like to drive home is that our ancestors did consider life itself sacred, internationally. As deeply spiritual peoples we believed that there is no separation between life on earth and the afterlife since all life takes place on a continuum where every part directly effects every other part.

I had a dream about my Grandmother several years ago (my Mother’s, Mother). In my whole life, i have never had a dream about my Grandmother up to that point. In this dream, i saw my Grandmother standing in front of me, then, her face started to shape shift into different peoples. First, her face transformed into my fathers mother. Then, her face transformed into roughly two dozens other peoples, one after the other, before i came out of the dream. On waking up, i knew she had transitioned. And she did. My brother called me a few days later and explained that Granny had moved on.

What happened to Granny is that she transitioned and became part of the Limitless Power that exists within the continuum. Ultimately on this earth if you metaphysically reach out and tap into this Limitless Power, by becoming and being the Limitless Power, with your Body and Mind combined; meshing, melding and moulding your mind with the energies and powers that surround us. Within this, you’ll become the powers and energies. My special form of mind vision meditation helps anyone achieve this.

Granny must of transitioned and became some kind of higher power entity because the energies that shifted through her, welcomed her to her new life by possessing her for some time in her transition, i saw this in the dream, in real time.

I have channelled and had personal conversations with Gods where i can see the entity right in front of me, they have shown me personally what our spirit world looks like, i have had similar experiences with the spirits. I have been to the spirit world very many times. It is overall quintessentially very different for anyone who thinks death is it for them. If you think death is not life, then it will be, because you will program your unconscious of that falsehood, and whatever exists in the unconscious you take with you to the afterlife. All peoples are spirit people. Program your unconscious spirit to believe that death is the end and you will probably end up in the nothing-ness after you expire.

It is essential for all people to return to our original ways of veneration if the powers of our ancestors are ever to be with us at anytime.

All of the ancestral belief systems of the planet historically had different variations of the same beliefs when it came to death, which is, death is life and life is death.

We will really never be truly mentally free until we return to our ancient ancestral spiritual systems in our day to day lives.

The non Christian Church Of Ebonic Metaphysics will teach, nurture and develop anyone interested in becoming a better spiritual version of themselves. Contact me, Esteban Gilzene via email via my website or message me via this website and i will assist in showing you the path. Also Here is an overview of some of the healing spiritual modalities you can receive from me remotely:

(1). Psychic Healing.

(2). Mediumistic Consultations.

(3). Spirit Healings.

(4). C.O.E.M Spiritualist Grief Therapy.

(5). Shamanic Journey Therapy For Spiritual Healing.

(6). Spiritualist Sober Coaching.

(7). C.O.E.M Spiritualist Counselling.

(8). Life Transformation Consciousness Coaching.

(9). Spiritualist Remote Astral expansion Dream Healing or Priming for success objectives.

I do not charge any fees for my services, i only request that you make a donation of any amount you like, after i perform any service for you. The donation button is at the bottom of the home page of my website:

http://churchofebonicmetaphysics.org

I am going to give a condensed outline of what my church, C.O.E.M Church Of Ebonic Metaphysics does to stratospherically uplift people in these so called modern times. Most people do not conceive that a Mystery school or even a Mystery school Network for that matter is operating here now in the U.K. This is essentially what my church practices. The Mysteries.

Mystery schools historically were operated in accordance with discovered and revealed natural universal laws.

They operated in a time frame when Gods walked the earth with men. There was a transference of divine insight which results in the little of what is left today. You can see the proof in the architectural wonders in certain geographic locations world wide. Let me explain further:

The original inhabitants of Kemet, China, South America, the far East and so on, where all the various types of Pyramids and temples stand today, is where, the Ebonic peoples once resided but were ran out and killed off by the peoples who reside there now.

When we did reside in these locations the cosmic plan was revealed to us, for instance Egyptian mystics could levitate, handle fire with bare hands, live under water, sustain great pressure and harmlessly suffer mutilation.

I have had the pleasure to channel these mystery school mystics, deities and Gods the world over. Within my church and church networks, i teach the experience of death and the control of consciousness to a degree which allows my congregants to experience both death and rebirth in the here and now.

I teach the mystery of immortality of the human soul. Realize: living in this plane, institutions, corporations and governments have fragmented your soul by way of social engineering and psychological operations.

C.O.E.M teaches the science of soul regeneration it is a methodology leading to trans-dimensional consciousness which is lost to most of our brothers and sisters in this western world in this day and time.

The sciences C.O.E.M practices and disseminates are what i term Ancestral Spirituality.

My C.O.E.M Church Network is open for all people to join. Click into the “C.O.E.M Network” page on my website to see full details of how to get started in running your own C.O.E.M spiritualists house church. My website:

http://churchofebonicmetaphysics.org

Ancestral spirituality is the only way to help us all become masters of our own transformation and eventual transition.

We are all spirit people, we are suppose to align ourselves with all things when in this plain, which are spiritual. When we do, new synaptic connections occur and the spirits points us to the power of potential.

It is very important to develop ancestral spiritual passion no matter what culture you are from. Be curious about your ancestral spirituality and actively learn one or more of their spiritual systems.

We are the living embodiment of our ancestors. Thinking like, and using our ancestors spiritual systems will improve our lives, this is why our spiritual systems were banned historically, worldwide!

Anything in this plain can be accomplished with the assistance of our ancestral spirituality, including assistance in healing, business, love and self defence.

As a metaphysical Spirit practitioner i bring the wisdom of our ancestors to the world for healing and to enhance transformation. I know for a Fact that through the ages the only way any peoples have gotten through all and any adversity in this world is with the Power, Knowledge and Practical Application of your Spirituality. I am not talking Christianity, i am talking, Ancestral Spirituality.

The Church Of Ebonic Metaphysics specializes in Ebonic Spiritual Metaphysical ideologies and beliefs based on a spiritual bloodline psychology or to be more specific an ancestral mentality. If you are looking for a way to locate more Inner peace health and alignment in your life or business and you’re not interested in traditional remedies, get in touch. You will feel the real Power flow from our ancestors, into me, directly into you!

I am asking anyone who loves our movement internationally to host a small church network congregation in their home.

My contact details are in the website or you can get in contact with me on this website. Feel free to email me for further details:

churchofebonicmetaphysics@gmail.com

Peace and Blessings