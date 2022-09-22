Cart

Have you or a family member been treated for womb cancer?

      Would you like to speak to a researcher about your personal experience of womb cancer treatment or your experiences of caring for a family member with womb cancer?   What do yo think would help others from your own experiences?
The research team at the University of Leicester is interested to speak with Black African, Caribbean, Mixed Black and Black British women who:

  • Have been diagnosed with womb cancer, or  
  • Have family member diagnosed with womb cancer.

The interviews will be online and will take between 40-60 minutes approximately. If you think that you would like to take part or that you would just like to find out more about the study, please:  

Each person who takes part will receive a £20 amazon voucher OR a £20 M&S voucher as a thank you.

