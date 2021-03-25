How-To: Visit Netgear Extender Setup Panel via mywifiext

Spread the love

















mywifiext.net is the finest way to configure Netgear WiFi extender in complex and high-secure manner. You might know the use of WiFi extenders, they help to boost existing wireless signals of your home WiFi router or access point. So, why compromise with weak wireless signals in some corners of your workplace or home. With a simple Netgear extender setup, you can increase your WiFi signal strength and stability.

Now, you can enjoy reliable internet connection from anywhere in your home or workplace. Let’s see how.

Where You Need a Netgear Extender Setup?

If you are getting weak wireless signals from your existing WiFi router, then these could be the three reasons:

Your WiFi router isn’t performing well

Is your existing home WiFi router dual-band? That means, can your router transmit both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidth signals? If your traditional router supports 802.11n wireless technology, then it just supports essential devices. Make sure your router supports 802.11ac bandwidth as it provides speed twice than traditional router. So, it’s good to change your older traditional router to newer advanced router.

WiFi router placement

Walls and other radio-interference devices like televisions, microwaves, Bluetooth, cordless phones, and so on devices majorly impact the router’s signal strength. Try to place your WiFi router at a centralized location and 6-7 feet above the ground. Do not place your router in corners or small room surrounded by walls. It’s a bad idea.

Distance from router to device

If have a mobile network device like laptop, smartphone, or tablet that you need to shift to away from router, then you might face weak signal strength. In such scenario, you have to amplify your home wireless signal strength. Here, Netgear extender setup plays a major role. A simple visit to mywifiext.net login and you done here with.

Now, let’s step ahead and know about Netgear WiFi range extender setup. So, let’s begin with it.

Easy Netgear WiFi Extender Setup Steps

Now, you might be well aware about why and when you need a WiFi range extender. So, now let’s procced further and know about its setup process.

First of all, connect your Netgear WiFi extender to router with the help of an ethernet cable. Take another ethernet cable and connect your desktop or laptop to router. Plug-in your WiFi range extender and router to electric power source. Wait for a few minutes, let the power LEDs on both the devices turns from amber to solid green. Now, turn on your desktop or laptop. Run any web browser and access mywifiext.local web address. Now, hit on the enter key. You be prompted to Netgear extender setup web page. Enter the default Netgear login credentials. Click on the ‘Log In’ button. You be redirected to WiFi extender web-based admin panel. Select the ‘Extender’ mode. Now, carefully follow the on-screen instructions. Once done, hit on the Apply button to save the final changes. Unplug your WiFi extender and place it to a new location. Now, try to connect your smartphone or tablet to the extended network to test the internet connection.

That’s how you can set up your Netgear WiFi extender. Do you find our post helpful? Please share your valuable feedback and comments with us. Have a great day!