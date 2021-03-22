Internet – The Virtual Connector of the World

Spread the love

















The vast network that connects computers all over the world is called the internet. People can share any information and communicate with others in any part of the world through the internet. It can transmit various data and media using a packet routing network that follows Internet Protocol (IP) and Transport Control Protocol (TCP)

How does this internet work?

To ensure the consistency in the transmission of data TCP and IP work together irrespective of the device.

The data to be sent over the internet is called message, and before messages are sent, they are broken into tinier parts called packets.

TCP and IP 192.168.1.250 make sure no packet is lost in this transmission and are assembled in proper sequence maintaining the data quality.

Why should we use the internet?

One of the most potent creations till today is the internet. The benefits which we enjoy using the internet are listed below:

One can connect, communicate and share items to anyone anywhere in this world. It is a vast space where any person can gain knowledge, information and learn almost infinite things. With GPS, the address of a location can be easily known and can easily find the contact information. Running a business on the internet is relatively easy. Everyone can buy and sell items over the internet. Banking facilities, payment of bills and online shopping are nowadays a trend on the internet. Donations and funds can also be raised over the internet. Out of all, it is also a great source of entertainment. It allowed employees to work from home even in the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic devices also use the internet, to make the device smarter which makes life easier (aka Internet of Things) Provides us with the feature of cloud storage and cloud computing

Should we rely entirely on the internet?

With its advantages, multiple disadvantages also creep in. Some of them are:

It is quite addictive and destructive. Online bullies and trolls can be faced often. A lot of spams will fill up your inbox. Hackers may steal information, identity and data. VIRUS may infect your computer. Overusing the internet may make one isolated from society.

Common internet issues faced and ways to tackle them

The internet is a unique framework which is used in daily lives. Professional and personal – both lives are tied with the functionality of the internet, and when it gets disrupted, it setbacks our work.

Some of the issues faced are:

Slow connections – When everything is working smoothly, suddenly pages start to take longer to load. That is when you understand your connection went slower. There is a chance that other processes are using data or by another person connected to that network. Check for active downloads and other processes consuming data and make sure the processes running consume data barely. If your internet lags in a few corners of your home or workplace, then you prefer Netgear WIFI extenders. An easy-to-use and simple Netgear extender setup fixes all your internet lagging issues.

No Internet – Your device is connected via cable or WIFI, yet it seems no internet connection. Try unplugging your router and wait for 15 seconds and turn it on. Sometimes even if the problem persists, resetting the router fixes the problem. If it still does not solve, you need to contact your ISP.

very thing becomes slow – Not only the internet slows down, but even the computer also slows down. In that case, it is most likely to be malware. Several security options are available like antivirus to cope up with the problem. If the problem continues, one may need to format the computer.

DNS resolution errors – Every device requires an IP address to connect to the web, granted by the modem or router. If DNS error shows up, it might be due to faulty IP, which needs to be re-configured. In internet settings, select IPv4 and try setting new IP manually or automatically. If it fails, visit mywifiext.net.

Verdict

Internet problems are not a matter of fun, but it has a bright side that almost everyone experiences it, so the solutions available are sufficient. Every flambeau will have a shadow beneath, and we need to solve those.