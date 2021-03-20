Netgear EX3700 AC750 Extender Setup Guide for Beginners

Spread the love

















If you are looking for the correct way to set up Netgear EX3700 AC750 WiFi range extender, then your search is over. In this article, we took you on a walkthrough of Netgear EX3700 range extender setup. After getting through this complete post, Netgear extender setup will be like as easy as falling off a log for you. So, keep scrolling down and become master in Netgear EX3700 setup.

We are going to discuss Netgear EX3700 manual setup and WPS method to configure the device. After that, we also move on Netgear AC750 EX3700 extender setup as a wireless access point.

Steps for Netgear EX3700 Manual Setup

If you are looking for Netgear EX3700 setup with the help of an ethernet cable, then you can consider the below-mentioned instructions:

1. Plug the Netgear EX3700 extender into the electric power source.

2. Now, wait for a few minutes until the power LED turns solid green.

3. Use an ethernet cable to connect your router to WiFi extender.

4. Turn on your computer and run any web browser.

5. Visit mywifiext.net setup web address.

6. Tap on the Netgear new extender setup option.

7. Select your home wireless network, and then click on ‘Next’ button.

8. Type any of your preferred network name.

9. Choose the WPA or WPA2 security settings and click ‘Next’ button.

10. Click on the ‘Continue’ button to begin the installation process.

11. Follow the on-screen instructions carefully.

12. Once all the steps are performed, click on the ‘Save’ button to apply the final changes.

13. Unplug your Netgear AC750 extender and place it to a new location.

14. Connect any of your WiFi supported device to the extended network to test the connectivity.

Netgear EX3700 Extender Setup via WPS Button

1. Place your Netgear extender near to your home WiFi router.

2. Plug the Netgear EX3700 AC750 extender into the electric power source.

3. Now, wait for a few minutes until the power LED turns solid green.

4. Press the WPS button and wait until the WPS LED turns from blinking green to solid green.

5. Unplug your Netgear EX3700 extender and place it to a new location.

6. Connect any of your WiFi supported device to the extended network to test the connectivity.

WiFi AC750 Extender Setup as A Wireless Access Point

1. Plug the Netgear EX3700 extender into the electric power source.

2. Now, wait for a few minutes until the power LED turns solid green.

3. Use an ethernet cable to connect your router to WiFi extender.

4. Turn on your computer and run any web browser.

5. Type Netgear IP 192.168.1.250 address in the web address bar.

6. Tap on the Wireless Access point option.

7. Select your home wireless network, and then click on ‘Next’ button.

8. Type any of your preferred network name.

9. Choose the WPA or WPA2 security settings and click ‘Next’ button.

10. Click on the ‘Continue’ button to begin the installation process.

11. Follow the on-screen instructions carefully.

12. Once all the steps are performed, click on the ‘Save’ button to apply the final changes.

13. Unplug your Netgear AC750 extender and place it to a new location.

14. Connect any of your WiFi supported device to the extended network to test the connectivity.