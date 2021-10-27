Hi there Fam.

This is another blog i have on my website:

http://churchofebonicmetaphysics.org I thought id post it here on Blacknet to get more reach thus inform more of the people i want it to reach.

All across countries where Europeans reside like for instance the U.K. and the U.S.A. Governments, institutions and corporations have intergenerationally maintained the fake notions and false belief systems of Race.

By now the whole world should and could be taught in every school, media outlet and working environment that the concept of race was dreamed up by two pseudo scientists in the 1760s and has evolved to the point of being a make believe mind control narrative that literally operates like a religion. Like any religion there are many zealots that do harm, persecute and destroy based on a man made belief system.

I: Minister Esteban am a non Christian spiritualist evangelist. I run my own international house church network. The Church Of Ebonic Metaphysics. The main issue and dire problem i see for the European being suckered into an intergenerational Edward Bernays type public relations and propaganda race belief program, is that, they are in this plane, walking around as perpetual race Zombies.

This propagandist race belief program is a cradle to grave training which has an extra E.L.F frequency. Low frequency energy, this programmes your personal energy signature which is in essence, programming your subconscious.

The subconscious you unequivocally take with you to the afterlife, if it has been jacked and polluted with an extremely low frequency, within that afterlife unfortunately you will end up in what i call the nothingness. A jail place, like the Phantom Zone those super villains were put in, in that superman 2 movie, the difference is, this stuff is real. You can read my, Why The UK Is A No frequency Society How To Raise Your Frequency and Get Your Mojo Back, Blog. To get more of an understanding about the nothingness.

If you’d like to know how to raise your frequency and De-Zombifiy, click into the mojo back blog which is on this website, the is link below:

https://bit.ly/3ipKo8y

The Europeans perpetual race zombification propagandist belief program perpetrated by governments, institutions and corporations has a double nothingness effect on the ordinary European. The first nothingness effect is, overall they are trained to be a race, class and materialist Zombie in life which renders them empty, shallow, and superficially, subconsciously mind jacked in this plane. The second nothingness effect is, remember, with the subconscious you unequivocally take with you to the afterlife, if it has been jacked and polluted with an ELF frequency, within that afterlife unfortunately you will end up in what i call the nothingness.

If you think the subconscious does not stay basically even longer than after your mental facilities have gone, there are numerous true stories of Alzheimer’s patients in care homes who have completely forgotten who their friends and loves one are, but can easily remember to constantly call the black nurse that is caring for them, the N word.

This means all peoples of the planet are being victimized by race belief. The Europeans being propagandistically programmed into the eventual nothingness and their ethnic victims here on earth are being victimized based on (PSYOP) zealot race Zombie beliefs.

As a so called black man, i am not implying that every European in the western world is a Race Zombie, far from it. What i am suggesting is that the vast majority of Europeans, world wide who believe in race are predisposed by default of the mind controlling race doctrines, to the point, to where the illustrious Dr Bobby E Wright described as the psychopathic racial personality. Basically rendering most Europeans behaviour towards black folks has sociopathic.

I am a spiritualist so i know this behaviour as psycho spiritual Zombie-izm.

White folks have saved my life twice as a teen. And i have seen them personally save other black folks life’s in the past. As a teenager, race Zombified cops have tried to take my life in an extremely violent fashion on more than one occasion.

I am putting this message out there, so more than one European gets a true perspective of the real current and historical, spiritual, race situation. Also to express to my Ebonic peoples, how the European has been perpetually bamboozled by his own into being a race Zombie drone. I have love for those who love me, regardless of your skin colour.

It’s not only Europeans that are mind zapped into race Zombi-izm. Blacks have been bread and trained to hate themselves resulting a myriad of social dysfunctions. And other ethnic types are trained and mind zapped into hating black folks, internationally. So it is a good old fashioned international mess, which i know only, C.O.E.M type spirituality can clean up.

If you would like to start your own house church and be part of my The Church Of Ebonic Metaphysics house church network click into my websites “C.O,E.M Network” page for instructions on how you can become part of the Church Of Ebonic Metaphysics movement: http://churchofebonicmetaphysics.org