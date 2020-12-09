SHEAMOISTURE PLEDGES £50,000 FOR BLACK, BRITISH, WOMEN KEYWORKERS

Spread the love

















SheaMoisture U.K. has announced that as part of their global Community Commerce program, they have launched a £50,000 U.K. campaign, #SheaHeroes, to support Black, British, Women Keyworkers through the holiday season.

2020 has been tough on us all, but especially keyworkers who have been the backbone of the country. As part of their promise to ‘overserve the underserved’, SheaMoisture aims to empower Black women in the U.K., in a year where they have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Recent figures show that 14% of keyworkers are from BME backgrounds compared to a workforce average of 12% 1

To say thank you for their hard work, dedication to their communities, and drive to keep us safe during the pandemic, SheaMoisture will launch the #SheaHeroes Gifting Campaign on 7th December 2020, with entries closing on 18th December 2020.

During this time, keyworkers will be encouraged to visit @SheaMoistureUK on Instagram, to share the stories of how they have supported their communities by going above and beyond throughout the year.

The #SheaHeroes campaign will welcome entries from four sectors of keyworkers – NHS and Health workers, Blue Light Workers, Supermarket and Delivery Workers, and Teachers or Educators. SheaMoisture will gift one winner from each category £10,000, with two secondary winners from each category receiving £1,250 each.

Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture, says: “The keyworkers have been the vital heroes during the pandemic. They have put their safety at risk to ensure that all of us are safe. We thank each and every keyworker for their continued hard work. Their dedication throughout the pandemic has not gone unnoticed by SheaMoisture, and it gives us great pleasure to give back to these strong, amazing women, who we consider to be #SheaHeroes.”

This campaign comes after SheaMoisture pledged £40,000 to Black female-owned U.K. hair salons in May 2020, supporting and guiding them throughout the pandemic with cash grants, mentoring and continued business support.