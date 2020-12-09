The Wig Fix™ Launches Skin Tone Collection For Wig Users

Spread the love

















With over 8 million women in the UK experiencing hair loss, linked to illness and side effects from medications, and many others wearing wigs for cultural reasons or to experiment with hair styles, wigs are becoming more popular than ever. In fact, it’s wigs are estimated to become a 5 billion-pound global industry by 2024, and that over 8 million UK women suffer from some type of hair loss.

The Wig Fix™ is the first wig invention in 55 years. The range consists of five brand new silicone headbands that secure wigs to a roller-coaster proof standard, while protecting scalp and promoting natural hair growth underneath. The new collection consists of the shades: Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep. They will be joined by the original silicone clear band. The Wig Fix™ Nude Collection is available at www.therenatural.com, priced at £25 each.

The Wig Fix™ is a specially engineered, silicone headband that secures your wig while protecting your scalp and promoting natural hair growth underneath. It is a universal size, works with all full wigs, lasts for years and can be worn on heads with or without bio hair. It is the solution wig wearers – that wear wigs for cultural or fashion choices or because of hair loss – have been waiting for. Since launching, it has caused a storm on both sides of the Atlantic, gaining celebrity fans including Kehlani and Tokyo Stylez, and have turned over more than £500,000, selling over 20,000 units in just over 12 months.

The Wig Fix™ is also medically approved. When the product is compressed onto the scalp, it creates a micro-climate between the skin and the silicone. This closed, healing environment is called occlusion by doctors and scientists. Occlusion allows for the moisture from the skin to draw up the surface layer, creating a protective barrier for the scalp and existing hair. They also use a unique silicone design which uses gentle and comfortable compression against the scalp, and it is automatically activated when worn. This causes blood flow to increase, encouraging thicker natural hair growth over time.

Furthermore, as it compressed tothescalp,there is no need to have hairthere inthefirst place to attach to. When worn, it is completely hidden bythewig, and its 100% hypoallergenic silicone is water repellent and heat dissipating, so sweat and moisture will not affect its gripping qualities.

