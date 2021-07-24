Top 7 Six Sigma Green Belt Courses in Chennai

Spread the love

















Six Sigma Green Belt is a sort of certificate course during which contestants will get a presentation on instruments and strategies that are fundamental to take part in DMAIC (Define, measure, break down, improve, and control) improvement projects.

Six Sigma Green Belt Certification courses in Chennai have a basic proverb of giving the best services and products for business change for ideal consumer loyalty.

1: Henry Harvin

Henry Harvin Six Sigma Course in Chennai are carried by experienced industry specialists with a specialization in Lean and Six Sigma. They convey significant experience and set up progress across shifted regions and ventures.

The course incorporates E-Learning Access with recorded recordings, games, undertakings, and contextual investigations, 12 months to month Bootcamp meetings to catch up on ideas for 1-year, ensured temporary position with Henry Harvin and encouraging open positions.

The perquisites of joining Henry Harvin additionally contains restrictive admittance to demo Modules, in particular, Soft Skill Development and Resume Writing close by with the course educational plan.

Henry Harvin is most favored because its approach and cycle are a lot of standards as it comprehends the science to foster excellent items and administrations.

2. ASQ India

ASQ India offers preparing programs in Lean Six Sigma Certification. They offer both on location and online alternatives for Chennai, nonetheless, because of the pandemic, presently they are leading just online classes

They have end-of-the-week courses (Saturday-Sunday; 8 am – 2 pm). The following preparing from December 12, 2020. The charge for the course is INR 32,450/ –

ASQ India conducts public preparing programs in ASQ BoK Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (SSGB) and Black Belt (SSBB) preparing dependent on ASQ BoK. Green Belt course (SSGB) preparing length is for 8-days. Every one of the members will get a delicate duplicate of Six Sigma study material. On fruitful finishing of the E-preparing program, a support declaration is granted by ASQ South Asia.

3: Saral Six Sigma and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd

They offer nearby courses in

• Lean Six Sigma Black Belt

• Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

• Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt

Sarah Six Sigma and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd are an Accredited Training Organization (ATO) that behaviors and gives Lean Six Sigma related to preparing and has IASSC Accreditation.

Their certificate course is for 10 days and necessities for confirmation are:

1) Successful fulfillment of the proper preparing program by Saral

2) Must finish an online assessment

3) Must finish a couple of ventures as indicated by the arrangement which is surveyed and assessed by Saral foundation staff individuals

4.Grey Campus

Grey Campus is an IASSC ATO. They lead the certification course online.

Other key highlights:

4 reenacted tests

2/4 days teacher drove preparing

IASSC test (Optional)

Live-online: 171 hours study time (approx.)

1-year e-Learning access

Independent: 153 hours study time (approx.)

This course incorporates Lean and DMAIC approaches as characterized by IASSC utilizing contextual analyses and models that assist you with carrying out, perform and apply Lean Six Sigma to accomplish measure improvement for your organization. Grey Campus conducts online training camps for Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification preparing for a half year.

5: Skill Logic

Ability Logic offers both on location and online six sigma green belt confirmation preparation for Chennai. Internet preparing length is 12-Day 2hrs per day Online Training Program

On location 3-Day Full-time Classroom

Mixed LEARNING MODEL

Expertise Logic offers the best of the two strategies, offline and online classes, which is mixed. The learning courses are advantageously planned with a mixed learning model to accommodate your necessities.

The six sigma green belt confirmation course is authorized by worldwide quality sheets TUV, ICFQ and IASSC

You can acquire 16 Hours PDU (Training) Certificate Skilllogic

• Has the best-affirmed teachers in the business for preparing.

• They offer free 180 Days of excellent E-Learning access

• Premium Access to Six Sigma assets and Six Sigma Job Portal.

6: Invensis Learning

Invensis Learning conducts a six sigma green belt accreditation course in Chennai

They offer 30 PMI PDUs

Invensis offers Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training in Chennai through homeroom and lives online virtual modes. Preparing is by specialists from the business with broad quality administration experience

IASSC Certified

7: JPA arrangements

JPA Solutions is an approved Six Sigma Institute, from The Council for Six Sigma Certification – Green Belt. The course is intended for the IASSC test and consolidates DMAIC and lean strategies, utilizing genuine models and contextual investigations. It gives you the total ability to upgrade your association for better improvement.

The span of the course is 5 days.

Conclusion

We did thorough research to find the best institution for you. Therefore, it is advisable to choose the best for yourself too.

