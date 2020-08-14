Cart

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

﻿LSBU’s 3 step support for students affected by A-level result delays

LSBU (London South Bank University) is working hard to help any students who are affected by delayed A-Level results. This includes three support measures for LSBU student applicants who are holding conditional offers:  

1.      If we have sufficient spaces, LSBU won’t withdraw conditional offers on the usual deadline (normally the deadline to submit results is 31 August and UCAS have extended it this year to 7 September). Wherever possible, LSBU will keep their offer open until 14 September.

2.      If a LSBU conditional offer holder tells us in advance that their results are delayed, we will give them some extra time to get their results beyond 14 September. 

3.      If a LSBU conditional offer holder misses the UCAS deadlines, we will work hard to reinstate their offer.

 

 Professor Deborah Johnston, LSBU Pro Vice Chancellor (Education) said, “We are doing everything within our power to support students who have applied to LSBU and are affected by delayed A-Level results. That includes three important steps to give more time to people who have applied to LSBU, so they have every opportunity to join our fantastic university.

 

“We urge any students who miss our entry grades, but were predicted to achieve them, to talk to their LSBU admissions tutor now about their options.

