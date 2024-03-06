Cart

Important Guide Book on the Law of Attraction – Now Available for Free﻿

Renowned Psychologist and Author Delroy Constantine-Simms Unveils Important Guide Book on the Law of Attraction –

Now Available for Free

 

Dubai, 6/12/2023 – Delroy Constantine-Simms, a seasoned psychologist and accomplished author, celebrated for his transformative counselling, introduces a ground breaking guide book titled Law of Attraction “Allow Your Thoughts to Become Your Destiny” This publication delves into the principles and practices of the Law of Attraction, showcasing Delroy’s commitment to empowering individuals by sharing invaluable insights and practical strategies.

No Strings Attached:

In a departure from traditional book releases, Delroy Constantine-Simms is offering Law of Attraction “Allow Your Thoughts to Become Your Destiny” for free, underscoring his unwavering dedication to making transformative knowledge accessible to all. Interested readers can download the digital version without any cost or obligation. However, if you would like to purchase his other psychology books click here.

Author’s Statement:

Delroy Constantine-Simms shares his motivation behind this unique release: “I believe in the power of knowledge to transform lives. The Law of Attraction is a force that can bring about profound positive changes, and I want to make this knowledge accessible to as many people as possible. By offering the book for free, I hope to contribute to the well-being and success of individuals around the world.”

Availability:

“The Law of Attraction: Allow Your Thoughts to Become Your Destiny” is available for free! No strings! No Funnel Marketing, absolutely FREE! Readers are encouraged to share the news with friends and family to help spread the message of empowerment and positive transformation.

Therapy Services:

Delroy Constantine-Simms boasts 15 years of dedicated psychological practice, specializing in areas such as stress, anxiety, self-esteem, motivation, career difficulties, and depression. Beyond these core focuses, he extends his expertise to cover a wide range of issues, including relationship conflicts, grief, eating disorders, and more.

Clinical Approaches and Services Offered:

Delroy employs a diverse set of clinical approaches, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Client-Cantered Therapy, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), and Solution-Focused Therapy. He offers counselling services through video sessions, phone calls, live chat, and messaging through the Better help Platform.

 

Author Contact Details

Email: info@thinkdoctorpublications.com

WhatsApp Number:  +971564662295

Counselling Services:  https://www.betterhelp.com/delroy-constantine-simms/

