The Midnight Elegance 2023 New Years Eve Black Tie Dinner & Dance Showcase

BLACKBIRDS PREMIER EVENTS PROUDLY PRESENTS MIDNIGHT ELEGANCE 2023 NEW YEARS EVE BLACKTIE, DINNER & DANCE



SUNDAY 31st DECEMBER 2023, 6.30pm till 2am @ the chic & sophisticated DOUBLETREE by HILTON LONDON ELSTREE HOTEL, Barnet by-pass Borehamwood, WD6 5PU.

The countdown to midnight starts here

Welcome to our glittering drinks reception & mouthwatering 3 course meal prepared by the hotels top chefs

Our excellent resident compères providing fun & entertainment throughout the evening.

SHOWCASE

Lovers Rock Showcase featuring Paul Dawkins from British Reggae Super Group Tradition singing hits like Natural Woman, To Love Someone and more along with live Jazz featuring Lascarache playing The 80’s soul classics & many more.

Countdown to the big party vibes featuring our resident DJs “GRAFFICS” with Selector Andy G & DJ Kirky G in the mix playing all the big party tunes 2024

TICKETS

RECEPTION DINNER SHOW & DANCE £105 Adults £50 Children under the age of 16.

Dance only tickets £30 admission after 10.30 pm

Please request when booking your tickets specially discounted rooms available for overnight stay. Call Becky directly on 0208 214 995

“TICKETS ARE MOVING FAST” GET YOURS NOW !! call 07958 970 613 or log online www.bbirds.co.uk

Discounted overnight stay @ the hotel call Judith 0208 214 9958 or call Blackbird Premier Events on 07958 970 613