14-Year Old From Chicago Earns Her Master’s Degree

Spread the love

















Meet Dorothy Jean Tillman also known as “DJ”, a 14-year old genius from Chicago who has just earned her Master’s degree in Environmental and Sustainable Science from Unity College in Unity, Maine. While in high school, she managed to earn her Associate degree in Psychology at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, which she finished at age 11. She was just 12-years old when she earned her Bachelor’s degree in humanities from Excelsior College in Albany, New York.

And now, two years later in 2020, she holds a Master’s degree. Her graduation was originally scheduled for May, but has been postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dorothy is planning to continue studying engineering and become an entrepreneur related to the field. She has already authored a book called Unlock the Jeanius Within available for pre-orders, and says that she wants to work with kids and inspire them to learn more. “I love helping kids have bright futures. I feel like I’m here to make people happy and to help people find their purpose,” she said during an interview with Rolling Out.

Edited By Delroy Constantine-Simms With Kande S. Summer