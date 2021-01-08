5 Long-Term Benefits of TEFL Certification Post-Pandemic

Spread the love

















Teaching and learning has become an integral part across the globe. UIS data states 86.47% of the adult literacy rate in the world in 2019 while for youth it is 91%. These statistics represent how education has expanded globally. Can you imagine this without teachers?

Absolutely not as teachers are the fundamental pillars of education. Thus if you are looking for a career in teaching then lots of opportunities are waiting out there.

What if you got to teach abroad to new people with a new culture?

Isn’t it fascinating to stick to your passion followed by hiking, exploring and earning at the same time?

If you are interested in traveling abroad and sharing knowledge TEFL is the best course you can opt for. TEFL could be a ticket to your dreams. TEFL stands for Teaching English as a foreign language. It is also known as TESOL (Teaching English as a second or other language). It is a short yet worth course to enroll for. Basic knowledge of English and good vocabulary is required for this course. Completing TEFL from accredited institutions can bring new opportunities and international exposure. It is a certified course that enables you to teach English abroad.

You can decide the country you wish to work in. The culture, safety and language should be chosen wisely before you apply for any job. The pay rates are higher when you have TEFL certification. The process to get a visa becomes quite easier and you get a strong purpose to visit different countries. Teaching English to the students from different cultures needs very skillful people thus many institutions prefer TEFL certified teachers.

Apart from a good job TEFL brings you fascinating benefits for life.

1. Crisp Course of Short Duration

Are you thinking of TEFL as a year or two year long course?

You might be surprised to know that it is a course of about 120 hours. It is an intense course that needs peers with good basic knowledge of English. If you are a teacher then TEFL certification can boost your career by opening doors for amazing opportunities for you. It could be a great investment you can make for your career. It’s short duration allows you not to spare 2-3 years of your life in it.

There is a notion that going abroad and getting a job always requires very high qualifications and money. It is true upto some extent. For teaching English in different countries you don’t have to go through long term and tough courses as TEFL can avail you a higher stage in a few months.

2. Valid worldwide

There are very few courses that are valid in every country in this world. TEFL is one of these courses. It is accepted worldwide. Yes, Europe, Asia, Africa… everywhere. Can you imagine the scope of this validation? You can secure a good job suitable for you in any country. Every country has its own features and culture. You can stay and explore right from their food habits to details of their culture. You will teach your students and will get to learn a lot of new things from them. Visiting various historical places and monuments there can add to your knowledge. You will create new memories and experiences you can brag about. These can prove life changing for you.

3. Pouring Job Opportunities

Teaching abroad in any institution worldwide has its own requirements. A TEFL certificate is one of these requirements in many institutions. Worldwide acceptance of TEFL brings numerous job opportunities in different countries.

Every institute tries to give best to their students and a skillful teacher is their foremost priority. TEFL acquaint you with these skills and make you well deserved for such jobs. A teacher with good managing and communication skills are needed for almost every institution. TEFL makes you equipped with these qualities.

If you don’t want to work as a teacher but wish to develop your skills in English language then TEFL could be one of the best courses. You can add this certification in your resume which will ultimately raise the bar of getting a job for you.

4. Sharpens Personality

Teaching people in different countries takes you out from your cozy comfort zone. The exposure to travel and stay in different cultures sharpens various skills. This results in overall personality development. Taking the charge of class and keeping every record makes you responsible. Interaction with lots of people with different cultures developed modesty and kindness. Travelling and exploring makes you confident. Once you are done with the TEFL communication skill is the first thing that enhances.

In case you do not want to continue teaching abroad you can teach in your own country. The skills you developed can be very useful in your professional life. A good personality can be achieved in this manner.

5. Lifelong Certification And Better Earnings

When we get a license for anything it has some validity date. Renewal of such licence is mandatory. TEFL offers the unique feature of lifelong validation and no renewal. This saves your time and allows you to keep this certification anywhere. Worldwide validation and lifelong certification is something that can enable you to boost your career.

You can notice a major difference in earning between traditional teachers and TEFL certified teachers. Jobs in different countries can pay you differently. Educational institutions worldwide pay pretty well to TEFL certified people as they carry the quality of various skills helpful for the students. They rely on you to inculcate these qualities in your students as well. You have to invest for the fees of TEFL but it is worth it when you earn considerably using this certification.

Once you are done with this course you can get job opportunities on various sites. Before applying you must check the job description properly. You can choose the age group of students you can teach. Many companies guide their employees about the visa and staying options. A TEFL certificate helps you to make your own identity in a different country.