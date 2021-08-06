Save for Later
An Introduction To Common Psychological Disorders: Volume 1
This book is a collection of established ideas and thoughts and template essays, which cover common psychological disorder such as personality disorders; general anxiety; Obsessive Compulsion Disorder; Dementia Sleeping disorders; depression; schizophrenia; Autism Spectrum Disorder eating disorders, addictions, self-harm and self-injury; ADHD; and so much more. Each chapter consists of an average of five essays per chapter. All chapters’ summaries in this book include a list of psychological tools, inventories and scales used by clinical psychologists and psychiatrists, supported by academic references. The book also includes a real life case study, which can be used as a template for academic or professional purposes.
Product Details
|ISBN-13:
|9781943280643
|Publisher:
|Think Doctor Publications
|Publication date:
|04/19/2016
|Edition description:
|Part One ed.
|Pages:
|466
|Product dimensions:
|8.50(w) x 11.00(h) x 1.21(d)
