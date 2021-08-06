Cart

An Introduction To Common Psychological Disorders: Volume 1

An Introduction To Common Psychological Disorders: Volume 1

This book is a collection of established ideas and thoughts and template essays, which cover common psychological disorder such as personality disorders; general anxiety; Obsessive Compulsion Disorder; Dementia Sleeping disorders; depression; schizophrenia; Autism Spectrum Disorder eating disorders, addictions, self-harm and self-injury; ADHD; and so much more. Each chapter consists of an average of five essays per chapter. All chapters’ summaries in this book include a list of psychological tools, inventories and scales used by clinical psychologists and psychiatrists, supported by academic references. The book also includes a real life case study, which can be used as a template for academic or professional purposes.

Product Details

ISBN-13: 9781943280643
Publisher: Think Doctor Publications
Publication date: 04/19/2016
Edition description: Part One ed.
Pages: 466
Product dimensions: 8.50(w) x 11.00(h) x 1.21(d)

 

