Arthurian Legend Meets Black Panther! Arthurian Legend Returns in a new historical fiction novel!

The Queen is back and this time she returns with a vengeance. The book entitled The Once and Future Queen – Guinevere Reimagined is book one based on the Arthurian legend stories. People will see a different side to Guinevere.

Author Parker J. Cole states, “Guinevere has totally changed. She is not like what you read in the classic Arthurian legend. She does more than cause a rift between Arthur and Lancelot. She is like the female Black Panther. Trained in combat, strong, charismatic, with a kingdom she serves, and has her own personality. I believe readers will be pleasantly surprised, and hopefully love the new Gwenhywfar (ancient spelling of Guinevere). I am aware there are readers who resist historical reimagings, but I wrote the book with the intent of showing a more modern take on Guinevere while still adhering to the romance of the legend. I thoroughly researched the time frame of which the story takes place to make sure I got historical elements as factual as possible.”

So why bring back the legendary Queen? “As we know the Arthurian legend is popular and remains to this day, however Guinevere is explored within the context of her relationships with Arthur and Lancelot. I thought it would be fun to bring out this character more. What is her story? What are her challenges? The book will also explore the rich vistas of ancient Nubian culture alongside Anglo-Saxon/ Celtic culture, coming together which is what we need during this time, unity. It was fun to write so I really hope readers will see the fun and entertaining elements to the book.”

The book entitled The Once and Future Queen – Guinevere Reimagined is now available on Amazon.