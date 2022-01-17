Spread the love

















Award Winning Journalist Produces a Hefty 1200 page on Former NFL Quarter Back Colin Kaepernick and His Take a Knee Protest

DUBAI: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Award winning author and journalist Delroy Constantine-Simms has written and edited numerous books, including The Greatest Taboo: Homosexuality in the Black Community, Black Lives Don’t Lives Matter Living While Black in Latin America and the Caribbean, but his latest book, # Take A Knee: The Political Awakening of Colin Kaepernick might be his most compelling yet.

Constantine-Simms’s # Take A Knee: The Political Awakening of Colin Kaepernick latest book is unparalleled, because it allows more than 100 strong and defining academic voices to offer their perspective on Colin Kaepernick’s controversial act of kneeling during the USA national anthem in 2016. An act that has become one of the most iconic black athlete political protests, since the 1968 Mexico Olympics, when African American athletes Tommy Smith and John Carlos stood on the winner’s podium, while displaying the black power salute, during the US national anthem.

# Take A Knee: The Political Awakening of Colin Kaepernick was released in August 2020 “[Colin] Kaepernick’s simple act spread like wildfire throughout U.S. society, becoming the preeminent symbol of resistance to the United States’ persistent racial inequality,” said the publisher’s press release. The book cover has the USA flag in the background and a black silhouette image of the former NFL quarterback, on one knee.

Constantine-Simms, “I’ve been working on this book, ever since 2017 after Donald Trump called players who kneeled “sons of bitches.” Every time I thought I concluded the book, a racial incident leading national protests kept erupting in response to legal decision which vindicated the judicial police killings of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Sylville Smith, Keith Lamont Scott. Then we hit 2020 and the police killing of Brianna Taylor and George Floyd, which led to the largest anti-police brutality protests in the history of the United States, thus delaying the release of this book he says.

This no holds barred, 1178 page book # Take A Knee: The Political Awakening of Colin Kaepernick, covers Jim Crow segregation in sport, Black athlete activism, NFL viewer boycotts, white nationalism, The NFL white balling of Colin Kaepernick, the NFL settlement and apology,