BBC Two commissions Saved and Remade (w/t) from Red Sky Productions

7 September 2020: BBC Two has commissioned Saved and Remade (20×30’, w/t) from Red Sky Productions, presented by Sabrina Grant.

Saved and Remade (w/t) brings together the multiple skills of a team of expert craftspeople to help solve viewers’ conundrums of what to do with treasured but purposeless items. Host Sabrina Grant, herself no slouch in the upcycling department, will be helping contributors choose which of the experts has the vision and ability to convert objects that have meaning but are gathering dust, into items can take pride of place in their lives. The transformation from precious but purposeless will grant these pieces a new lease of life. The experts will respect the sentimental significance of each of the items brought in but will bring about incredible transformations that will be a fitting match for their owners.

Sabrina Grant says, “I’m super excited to front this brand new BBC Two series that creatively re-purposes and brings a new lease of life to our guests’ treasures. I can’t wait to share the magic of our transformations with you.”

Executive Producer Jane Rogerson adds: “We’re thrilled to be working with Sabrina, and indeed all of our crafts people on this exciting new format for BBC Two.  We cannot wait for everyone to see what the unused but much-loved pianos, cars, books and many other items that we all have in lofts and cupboard will become with the skills and imagination of our team of craftspeople.  Prepare to be surprised and delighted!”

The Executive Producer for Red Sky Productions is Jane Rogerson, with Kim Rossiter as Series Producer. The series was commissioned by Helen Munson for the BBC.

The greenlight for Saved and Remade follows other recent commissions including Autumn at Jimmy’s Farm (Channel 4), Socially Distant with Susan Calman (BBC Scotland) and Jimmy’s Big Bee Rescue (Channel 4)

To apply to take part

Get in touch telling us:
– Your name, age, location and contact number
– Some info about your item; what it is, why it’s important to you and why you want to transform it
– Please also send photos of your item

Email : transform@redskyproductions.co.uk
Phone: 0141 343 7782

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and be a UK resident.

