Black Owned and powered by you!

We have been working hard over the last 3 months to upgrade blacknet, after 23 years online we have seen it all, been through it all but we continue to believe that the black community should have black owned platforms & networks online, working together with other communities.

We are making sure we are part of the solution, part of changing the narrative and part of changing the perception of the black community, but we cannot do it alone, if you would also like to see this change then let’s do it together and help black owned organisations, networks, businesses, charities, freelancers, sole traders, promoters, professionals, students and the community on a whole.

The new blacknet is a platform for us to achieve this, and we are only just getting started, so far we have introduced a few social tools as listed below, but there is so much more to come and together with your support we can help others, all we ask is that you check out the NEW Blacknet and let us know how we can make it better for you and the community or tell us what you like or don’t like, also please share this link amongst your friends, family and groups and together let’s make a change.

So far you can: