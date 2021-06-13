Black Woman-Owned Company Creates the First Pajamas Line Featuring Children of Colour

Spread the love

















Atlanta, GA — Building self-esteem through positive representation is an important part of raising healthy children. Simone Edmonson established Dreams and Jammies LLC, an Atlanta-based company, to play a key role in transforming how children of colour see themselves uniquely portrayed in their sleepwear as they drift off into their heavenly dreams. Company founder Simone Edmonson states, “I wanted children of color to know that they’re valued and their faces matter. On average, children are in their PJ’s nine-plus hours per day. So, I thought it would be inspirational for them to show their individuality by selecting designs, which aligns with the child’s inner spirit. Parents could use Dreams and Jammies as a platform to launch their child’s daily affirmation of self-worth.”The greatest impact the launch has made in the Black community was beautifully stated by buyer Denise Johnson of Baltimore Maryland, “When I saw those beautiful black girls wearing Dreams and Jammies on my Instagram feed, I burst into tears. I initially did not know why I had this visceral reaction. Then it dawned on me that in the fifty-five years of my life, I have never seen anything like this so I purchased a pair for my grandchildren and great-nieces.” Dreams and Jammies pajamas are 100% cotton, designed to be comfortable, and tagless. The initial product line, which is called the Comfy Collection with four distinct styles of pajamas, has received exciting responses from parents and children. “We’re constantly creating new designs and plan to launch our boys’ line of pajamas in 2021,” Simone explains. Also, the company plans to grow its brand to include kids’ underwear, slippers, as well as adjustable satin hair bonnets. Interested consumers can sign up for advance notices on the availability of the latest products.All DreamsandJammies.com products are available for direct shipping worldwide with prices starting at $14.99. Tuck in your little princesses at night with these awesome jammies! To learn more about the line of products visit our website or connect with them on Facebook and Instagram. For press inquiries, contact Simone Edmonson at info@dreamsandjammies.com

Edited By Delroy Constantine-Simms With Kande S. Summers