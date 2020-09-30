Blackchat for Android – Download The Black British Social Media App

Blackchat is the Black British Social Network mobile app which is a space away from the noise and misrepresentation of black culture, it is a place for people to come together to talk, enjoy, network, interact, celebrate, showcase, and support black culture.

Health, Wealth & Lifestyle

Blackchat is about black-owned, black ownership, black development and black progression, it’s about promoting health, building Wealth, and enjoying a beautiful lifestyle, it’s about meeting new people and supporting each other whether it is for inspiration, motivation, opening-up, it’s a platform for building your business, organisation or charity, and it’s a platform where you can be yourself and live the lifestyle you want.

The Blackchat Android app allows you to quickly share information, upload videos, photos, and images you like, you can also create and share blog posts, vlogs posts, podcasts. If you have a business or organisation you can create a page to engage with the Blackchat community or create a group(s) around the things you love.

Blackchat is a platform that is dedicated to black culture and everyone is welcome, the Blackchat Social Media platform gives the black community a platform to tell their story, to showcase their lifestyle, and take ownership of a culture that is often misrepresented and seen as being low down in society.

We are here to support everything that is black-owned and help promote and grow black ownership, it does not matter what colour you are or where you are from as long as you share the same goal.

Add Post Page : Users can add a new post as text or image or video or activities and feelings.

: Users can add a new post as text or image or video or activities and feelings. Timeline Page : Ability to see all kinds of posts Text, Pictures, Videos, Maps, Feelings, and more.

: Ability to see all kinds of posts Text, Pictures, Videos, Maps, Feelings, and more. Post Privacy : Ability to control post Privacy.

: Ability to control post Privacy. Friends Page : Ability to display all friends on one page.

: Ability to display all friends on one page. User Profile Page : Ability to open users’ profiles and timelines and view their information and feeds.

: Ability to open users’ profiles and timelines and view their information and feeds. Community Page : Ability to display liked pages and joined groups on one page.

: Ability to display liked pages and joined groups on one page. Search Page : Ability to search for users & pages and groups with the ability to add or like or join during the search.

: Ability to search for users & pages and groups with the ability to add or like or join during the search. Profile Picture : Dynamic profile picture for users.

: Dynamic profile picture for users. My Images Page : Display all posted photos with users’ comments and likes.

: Display all posted photos with users’ comments and likes. #Hashtags : Displays trending and related topics shared by users.

: Displays trending and related topics shared by users. @Mentions : Use @username to tag people in a status or message.

: Use @username to tag people in a status or message. Saved Posts : Save posts to view them later.

: Save posts to view them later. Delete & Edit Posts : Delete and edit your own posts.

: Delete and edit your own posts. Liked pages : Ability to like pages and get pages feeds and action buttons.

: Ability to like pages and get pages feeds and action buttons. Groups : Ability to join groups and get groups feeds and information.

: Ability to join groups and get groups feeds and information. Messages system : Ability to chat and send messages.

: Ability to chat and send messages. Notifications Page : Ability to display all notifications with Events such as like, shared, commented, etc.

: Ability to display all notifications with Events such as like, shared, commented, etc. Friend Requests : Ability to accept or cancel friend requests.

: Ability to accept or cancel friend requests. Trending Hashtag : You can see the last trending hashtags on the left slider.

: You can see the last trending hashtags on the left slider. Blocked users: : Ability to unblock or block friends and users profiles.

: Ability to unblock or block friends and users profiles. Notification settings : Ability to control notifications (Led color & Sound and Vibrate) .

: Ability to control notifications (Led color & Sound and Vibrate) . My Profile : Ability to change their avatar & cover, information, and social links.

: Ability to change their avatar & cover, information, and social links. Articles Ability to read articles or blogs

Ability to read articles or blogs Events : Ability to view and create events from the app.

: Ability to view and create events from the app. Popular Posts : Ability to display top posts.

: Ability to display top posts. Boost Post : Ability to boost a post for users.

: Ability to boost a post for users. And there’s so much more!!

See things from a different view, a view from a black perspective, blackchat is an alternative, not a one or the other option. They are changing the narrative, they are changing the game!

Download the blackchat android app today iOS app coming soon.