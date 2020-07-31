Cart

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

BlackChat’s mission to get the Black British community helping each other

You can help shape not just the Black British community but the Black community throughout the world.

Follow Fridays is BlackChat’s mission to get our community helping each other through connecting, building, conversing and sharing, so be creative, informative, educate, inspire and most of all uplift each other and of course have fun. We must not hold each other back, we must elevate each other.

Follow Fridays is about seeking people like yourself who post information which is important to the community or information you like, whether it is adding or publishing a business, organisation or individual, service or professional or finding and sharing information hidden by the main stream media, it is our choice to make a difference, there’s no excuse. Follow Fridays! Sign up or Login 

Share this https://blackchat.co.uk link to only those you feel want to see a Black Owned Social Network!

Come and join us click here!﻿

