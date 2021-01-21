BRILLIANT ideas wanted: UK public invited to create artwork for leading light art festival

Spread the love

















Artichoke, the producers of extraordinary large-scale events, have launched BRILLIANT, a £50,000 nationwide commissioning scheme for new works for the UK’s leading light art event. Six awards will be made, with the works to be shown alongside those of internationally-renowned artists at Lumiere, which is commissioned by Durham County Council and takes place in Durham from Thursday 18 – Sunday 21 November 2021.

The BRILLIANT commissioning scheme is open to creative individuals currently living in the UK who are aged 18 or older, and have a bright idea that will transform Durham’s urban landscape using the medium of light. Successful applicants will be supported by Artichoke with the production costs and technical expertise to create and install their artwork, and receive a fee.

For the first time the scheme will be open to the whole of the UK, encouraging the nations to unleash their creative potential and bring light into people’s lives. The BRILLIANT scheme, which has run for ten years, was previously open only to residents of the North East of England. Three commissions are still reserved for people from the North East, while the extended scheme will support three more commissions from across the country.

Twenty-one BRILLIANT artworks have been shown across the previous editions of Lumiere Durham, which have attracted over 1 million visitors. Successful artists have made work using recycled objects including glass washed up from the ocean, and supersized everyday objects including knitting needles, desk lamps and a Slinky.

To broaden the diversity of those working in the medium of light art, Artichoke is encouraging applications from those who identify as d/Deaf and Disabled, and Black People and People of Colour.

Helen Marriage, Director of Artichoke, said:

“We are delighted to open up BRILLIANT to the whole country – we want as many people as possible to dazzle us with their ideas. Light art has traditionally been dominated by white, male, non-disabled artists and we want to help change this by providing the financing, mentorship and technical support necessary for anyone with a great idea to make it a reality.”

Councillor Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council, said:

“BRILLIANT is a fantastic opportunity for people in the North East, and now the whole of the UK, to have their work featured in the UK’s most prestigious light art festival. Lumiere gives them a stage on which to showcase their work to tens of thousands of people, and in many cases has acted as a stepping stone into a full-time career as an artist.

Equally importantly, by extending the competition outside of the region, we can strengthen County Durham’s reputation as a place of culture and creativity, where the arts are truly valued. This in turn will encourage more people to visit the county when it is safe to do so, boosting trade for hospitality, leisure and retail businesses, which have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.”

Applications will close at 9am on Thursday 11 February 2021. All the information on how to take part in the BRILLIANT competition, including an information pack and application form available in accessible formats, can be found at lumiere-festival.com/brilliant-2021.

Lumiere is made possible through the support of commissioning body Durham County Council, Arts Council England and a host of funders and supporters. The 2021 BRILLIANT scheme is being sponsored by EMG Solicitors, a growing firm based in Durham that has supported Lumiere since 2017.