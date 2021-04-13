BUKKY BAKRAY’S AWARD-WINNING BAFTAs LOOK BY DIONNE SMITH AND JOY ADENUGA

Spread the love

















The Rising Star’s Hair & Make-up Artist Detail All!

‘Rocks’ star Bukky Bakray won 2021’s Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs. The 19 year old from East London won the award from her performance as Shola ‘Rocks’ Omotoso, the only award voted by the public.

Makeup Artist Joy Adenuga says, ‘It was all about accentuating her natural beauty and natural glow. I kept her makeup clean yet very elegant. On her brows, I worked with her natural shape and only added a few strokes to any gaps. On her eyes I found eyeshadow shades that perfectly matched her dress. I gently smoked this out for some drama finishing off with my By Joy Adenuga eyelashes in Calla lily trimmed to suit her eye shape. Bukky wanted smokey eyes that wasn’t too overwhelming. I took into consideration the shape of her eyes before deciding to limit black on her eyes and work more with peach and dark brown hues. I wanted her skin to look beautiful both in person and across the screen. So I used an illuminating Primer before her foundation and a liquid illuminator after foundation on the highest points of her face. When Bukky smiled, her skin just looked so radiant! To finish off I went with a nude peachy pink lip colour to keep the drama on just her eyes.’

Hair stylist Dionne Smith says, ‘I created a top knot for Bukky, her hair was done using DE HCO blow dry lotion spray and then I used my Signature Midi Hair Straightener & Curler to press her hair out then swipe it up into a ponytail, then created the top knot. The trick is to hold the hair up and then fold it back leaving some hair to wrap around the base. I used Cantu edge control on her edges and finished with Cantu sheen spray.’ Signature Midi Hair by Dionne Straightener and Curler, £80, www.signaturebydionnesmith.com

MUA Joy Adenuga shares product breakdown:

EYES

Lancôme Hypnôse Palette in 03 Brun Adore + 04 Taupe Craze

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara

SKIN

Lancôme Prep and Hydrate Primer

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation in 10.3 + 10.1

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer in 10

Lancôme Teinte Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick in 14

Lancôme Custom Drops Liquid Highlighter in Bronze Glow

Lancôme Blush Subtil in 541 Make It Pop

LIPS

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte in 274 Killing Me Softly mixed with Lancôme L’Absolu Lacquer in 308 Let Me Shine