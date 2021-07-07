Celebrity MUA Joy Adenuga Shares The Beauty Step We Shouldn’t Sleep On

Cart

Professional, Celebrity Make-up Artist, Joy Adenuga, knows a thing or two about the importance of cleaning your make-up brushes from working on all faces from celebrities to photoshoots to brides every day. Having successfully launched her award-winning make-up brushes, Joy’s new Solid Brush Soap launch is a saviour for those who need to up their brush washing game (and by that, I mean start!)
 
Joy shares her most important tips and tricks, as well as how to clean your brushes effectively….
 
Put Your Brushes Through A Weekly Cleanse
Joy says ‘It’s important to wash your brushes on a weekly basis. Product from highlighter, eyeshadow, powder and bronzer will build up on your brush and can dry out the bristles, creating a scratchier feeling on the skin. It’s no good having the best makeup products if your tools are dirty and aren’t as effective at applying the products.’
 
Don’t Compromise Your Make-Up
‘Cleaning your beauty brushes regularly helps to kill germs and remove dirt, plus a clean brush won’t compromise your application, making it easier to blend product onto the skin and deposit it evenly.’
 
Clean With Natural Ingredients
 

‘Cleaning your brushes will help the longevity of your brushes. As a makeup artist, I work on a lot of different faces and my brushes need to last and get me from A to B! The cleaning treatment they’re in is super important to this, as I only want to use natural ingredients that leave them properly cleansed and clean so that they’re as good as new every time.’

 
Avoid Skin Breakouts
‘Dirty makeup brushes could be making your skin worse if not cleaned properly. Acne breakouts and rashes can develop as a result of dirt and oil build-up.’

 

Beauty,By Joy Adenuga Solid Brush Soap, £18 Solid Vegan Brush Soap – ByJoyAdenuga – ByJoyadenuga
