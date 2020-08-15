Cart

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

Black owned Afro Caribbean Super Store Online
Coupon Code – Get 10% Off your first order at the Afro Caribbean Superstore online

USE CODE ‘ACSTORE10’ FOR 10% OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER.

At the Afro Caribbean [AC] Superstore we embarked on our mission to create a professional platform to service customers looking for Afro Caribbean products.

A majority of the products offered derive from a unique predominantly black supply chain so you can rest assured that buying from us, your pound is being circulated within the community.

We aim to form lifelong relationships with our customers by providing delivery of the widest range of products, with exceptional value, quality and convenience without compromising on quality.

From the comfort of your own home, you can now buy items from our food, hair, electronic, home & garden aisles all in one safe space with delivery options that suits you.

visit The Afro Caribbean Store to redeem your coupon code “ACSTORE10”

