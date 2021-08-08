CRACKING A NUT: CUSTOMER SERVICE IN THE AFRICAN CARIBBEAN BUSINESS By Yvonne P. Witter

Cracking A Nut: Customer Service in the African Caribbean Business [is] an entrepreneur’s guide to starting a business and a consumer’s reminder of every bad business they’ve spent money in. It’s a short book of narrative and informative gold, combining learning, story and experience in an easy to follow and totally relatable story.

Eddie Hypolite, Australia Director, Empowering Your Resilience PTY Ltd11

This well-written book takes us into a world we so very rarely hear about the black community, that of a loving community of relationships, where everyone supports each other. It is one where we learn from each other’s mistakes and build on the foundation laid by previous generations. It’s well-written, humorous, and kind, even as it calls out an area that needs to be developed in the community it’s written for, namely, good customer service. All communities can learn from this book about the difference between servitude and service.

Christa Welch, Psychotherapist, UK

Told through the lens of a young entrepreneur seeking guidance from his elders, this is a story that finally says what we’ve all been thinking-but with the added lessons on what to avoid and how. Without attacking, preaching, or pandering, Cracking A Nut: Customer Service in the African Caribbean Business explains, guides and connects the dots. A wonderful read and must-have in your entrepreneurial toolkit.

Lavinia Jones, Coach, UK

This book is an interesting way to talk about customer services in the Caribbean restaurant sector. So many of the images are accurate and a feature of many of these types of businesses, right down to the out-of-date flyers on the counter!

Karl Murray, Managing Director of FW Business Ltd

[This] book highlights the possible reasons why customer service among Black business seems to be such a poisoned chalice. Importantly, this is the first business-focused book I’ve read that can speak to potential entrepreneurs in the community conveyed in a way that they can easily relate to.

Nadia Jones, Business Consultant, London

A great read, with a lot packed into what is a relatable story reminiscent of overheard conversations when I was growing up.

Jacqueline A Hinds MA (HRD) CEIC MCIPD Founder & CEO of Society of Emotional Intelligence International UK & Europe

Whether you are in business or just a casual observer, this book will give you ideas of what not to do. The author has captured the very essence of how the two experiences of good and bad service can co-exist and how many have come to expect the latter as the norm. No matter how experienced you are, this book reminds us of the importance of service, without which a great product will not make it in today’s world.

Lily Naadu Mensah, Brand Strategist

The message is clear: satisfied customers translate into a profitable business. [This] book contains excellent real-world examples of customer service issues and encourages readers, especially business owners, to analyse their own customer service initiatives.

Tonya McNeal-Weary MBA AMC Founder, IBS Global Consulting, Inc. & Think Global Training Academy Author, Women Going Global: Real-Life Stories of Women Entrepreneurs Doing Business Across Borders

This [book] is nostalgic and mirrors my experiences with some of these types of services. A great and informative capture of the changes we need to make within our business community.

Sherrine Barrowes, Psychotherapist, UK