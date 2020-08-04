Cart

Welcome to Blacknet.

How to create a black owned BlackChat business or branding page to boost your business

A Black Owned BlackChat Page for your business is a powerful way to connect with your customers and reach new ones.

A Blackchat Business Page is a free opportunity for businesses to increase brand awareness and generate sales on Blackchat. To create a Blackchat Black Owned Business Page, simply log into your personal Blackchat or create a new  account, click “Create a Page” from the + icon drop-down menu located on the top right of your screen, and then follow the steps to build out your business profile.

While learning how to create a basic Blackchat Business Page is simple, it can be a challenge to set up your page optimally and manage it on an ongoing basis. Try using Fiverr to find a freelancer who can help you develop your Blackchat Business Page, create custom content to engage potential customers, and maintain your Facebook page so you can focus on running your business.

 

Please ensure you have a blackchat account and are logged in to create a Blackchat Black Owned Business Page

