Welcome to Blacknet.


CV Scanner
Finding work today is not always easy. Between applicant tracking systems (ATS), job boards, and interview prep, it can feel a bit overwhelming not just for jobseekers, but also for work coaches and employment advisors supporting them.

That is why I created two free tools that i believe is helping to make the process simpler, more practical, and more effective.
One of the biggest challenges jobseekers face is getting their CV past ATS software. Recruiters and Recruiting companies often do not see a CV unless it matches the keywords in the job description, so here is a brief outline of two little tools that I created to help overcome these problems.

The CV Scanner:
Checks CVs for ATS suitability
Highlights missing keywords
Gives clear advice on improvements
Work coaches are already using this in sessions to help clients adjust their CVs on the spot, making them more confident about applying for jobs.
Try it here: www.cvscanner.co.uk
Job hunting can also feel difficult and confusing with  multiple job boards, resources, and tips all in different places. The Job Search Biolink, which at the moment is for people searching for jobs based in the West Midland but will soon be available for jobs nationally, look out for that one coming soon, brings everything together in one mobile friendly hub.

With this tool, you can:
Quickly search multiple job boards individually
Access sector specific resources
Get example interview questions relevant to the role
It is especially useful for Jobseekers, Work Coaches, Career Councillors, or Employment Advisors,  as it helps them give that extra support.
Explore it here: www.linkpage.uk
Both tools are designed to be easy to use, completely free, and will be very helpful to anyone searching for a job. They are already being used by jobseekers, career changers, work coaches and Employment Advisors to help build confidence, improve applications, and get closer to employment.

