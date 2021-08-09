frontroom – The UK Black Social Network

Save for Later
When growing up, the front room for the African and Caribbean community was and still is the original social network. Now we have a social platform online called frontroom to come together and build together to replicate what true community spirit can be, should be, and will be.
“It’s the power of coming together and building together that makes a community strong forever” – frontroom.
frontroom is a powerful platform to discover, support and build
- Black owned businesses
- Black owned media
- Black Health & well being
- Black Entertainment & Music
- Black Education
- Black History
- Audio & Videos
- Pocasts
- Bloggers
- Vloggers
- Fun Stuff
frontroom is also a place and space for inspiration and to connect with other people to build good relationships and networks
Join our online meeting/presentation on
Wed 18th Aug 2021
(7.30pm) to find out more!
PLEASE ADD THE ZOOM LINK TO YOUR DIARY https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89436020089?pwd=RG56RjBCbWdSQS9qV3A5dFRMMzljUT09
We will share the vision and mission of frontroom and also have a Q&A and live presentation to help you get to grips with the features and tools of the frontroom enabling you to do great things!
If you was a member/user of blackchat then your log-in details for thefrontroom will be the same..
