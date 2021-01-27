Heather Dapaah Launches HI’ DEMAND, the UK’s First Wrap Around Ponytail Brand For Textured Hair

Spread the love

















Introducing HI’ DEMAND, the UK’s first wrap around ponytail brand for textured hair.

Created by Heather Dapaah, an award-winning, celebrity hairstylist, and salon owner, these ponytails are made with 100% human hair, that look and feel real for your natural hair. Heather says, “they’re great as a protective style for those who do not want to manipulate their hair loads, and it’s an instant injection of volume and glam.” We love a dual-purpose ponytail.

It’s 100% raw virgin hair so it mimics naturally textured hair. All ponytails are 100% raw virgin human hair, so it mimics naturally textured hair. These wrap around ponytails can be styled whichever way you like without having to visit a hairdresser! Style them with heat tools, bleach, colour, relaxers, or curl creams for easy blending, or to stand out.

Simply slot the comb of the hair piece into the start of your tied up hair and wrap the extra piece around to blend seamlessly. Tip from Heather “add kirby grips along the wrap around piece for extra security.”

The ‘Katie’ Ponytail

This Yaki hair Wrap around ponytail is made from premium Virgin Human Hair. This means it can be washed, coloured, relaxed and straightened. In its natural state it matches afro type when hair is blown out, once straightened it matches relaxed hair.

Wear it sleek and low like Naomi Campbell, half up half down like Zendaya, or high like Taraji P Henson.

Available in 18” and 26” for £66 and £106 respectively.

The ‘Zane’ Ponytail

This Afro Curly Wrap around ponytail is made from premium Virgin Human Hair which means it can be washed, coloured and bleached. In its natural state, it matches hair types 4B/4C in hair texture. However, when wet down it matches hair types 3B-4B. Use curling cremes when wet for long lasting curl definition. Wear it high like Janelle Monae, low like Jourdan Dunn, or half up half down like Yara Shahidi. Available in 18” and 26” for £66 and £106 respectively

Heather Dapaah is an award-winning hair stylist, who opened her London-based salon ‘Her Definition’ aged just 23. Since then, the doors have continued to open in her career, from working on TV sets, with Universal Music Group on music videos, and getting celebrities event-ready. Heather specialises in healthy hair for black women and is known for her signature Hollywood waves on textured hair and wigs. Heather is highly sought after for her wide range of hair knowledge, having catered to all hair types and textures.