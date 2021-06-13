Cart

High School Senior Makes History With 5.6 GPA, Becomes First Black Valedictorian at His School

Nationwide — Timi Adelakun, a senior at South Broward High School in Hollywood, Florida, has made history for being the school’s first Black valedictorian and for having a 5.6 GPA – the highest ever in the school’s history.

“As of now, it’s a 5.6045. I think by graduation it’ll go a little bit higher, but that’s my number,” Adelakun told WSVN, citing that “it’s good to know” that he made history in the school.

 

Adelakun shared that his grades have always been outstanding and he is thankful for his school that helped him keep it up. He took advantage of the school’s American College of Education programs that allow students to receive college credits while in high school, AP courses, and Broward College courses.

“I’ve been taking over 20 college courses worth of credit, and because of that, my AP credits, my Ace credits, and my dual enrollment credits boost my GPA,” he said.

Aside from his academic achievements, he also makes time to enjoy his passion for theatre. He is a member of the drama club and the Thespian Honors Society where he has been doing shows and competition. He wanted to do both even in college.

Adelakun was accepted into 8 universities including the University of Miami, Columbia University, Julliard, UCLA, the University of Southern California, Berkeley, The University of Chicago, and Pomona College. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he wasn’t able to tour the schools, so he had to decide which college to go to from his home.

“I’m going to attend Pomona College. The school gave me a full scholarship, so if I go there it’s covered for. I chose that school ’cause it’s liberal arts, and I’m able to double major. I’m doing molecular biology and theatre,” Adelakun said.

Even though Adelakun wasn’t able to attend the usual graduation rites due to the spread of coronavirus, he is looking forward to what’s coming next for him. “I’m excited to go onto new heights and kind of go out of my comfort zone,” he said.

