HOW TO MASTER THE ART OF PUBLIC RELATIONS

Overview

The aim of this book is about introducing you to the concepts of strategic public relations. Despite previous comments, the basic assumption of this book is that readers have some general knowledge of management and business terminology. Furthermore, the text in this book is based in current research and scholarly knowledge of the public relations discipline. Whether you are reading this book to acquire knowledge in a new field, updating your knowledge, or as part of an educational program or course. Each chapter is short enough to be manageable, but filled with information, that does not rely on complicated examples or charts and diagrams. Furthermore, this book includes a few original public relations case studies that have been written in order that concepts discussed can be illustrated and applied.

This Book Is Divided Into 16 Parts:

Chapter 1: What is Public Relations; Chapter 2: The History of Public Relations, Chapter 3: Public and Media Relations Planning; Chapter 4: Working With The Media; Chapter 5; “Approaches to Public Relations”, and Chapter 6 “Public Relations as a Management Function” focus on the importance of the profession, its taxonomy, the academic research showing how public relations should be conducted, and the function as a part of management. Chapter 7 “Organizational Factors for Excellent Public Relations”, Chapter 8 “Public Relations and Organizational Effectiveness”, Chapter 9 “Identifying and Prioritizing Stakeholders and Publics”, and Chapter 10 “Public Relations Research: The Key to Strategy” offer a look at organization, its structure, effectiveness, and how the public relations process is managed—through the relationships with publics and stakeholders, conducting research, and the process of strategically managing public relations. Chapter 11 “The Public Relations Process—RACE”, Chapter 12 “The Practice of Public Relations”, Chapter 13; Ethics, Leadership and Counseling, and Moral Analyses”, Chapter 14; ” Infamous Public Relations Blunders” Chapter 15:” Positive Public Relations Campaign” and Chapter 16 “Best Practices for Excellence in Public Relations” provide an advanced discussion of public relations specialties by types: corporations, agencies, government and public affairs units, nonprofits, NGOs, and activist groups. We offer guidance for perhaps the most difficult situations in public relations—counseling upon ethics and taking a leadership role—and finally we discuss what research shows regarding how to make the public relations function the best it can be. We recommend reading the book in this order to build upon the logical flow of terminology, processes, and management knowledge and apply it accordingly.