BOOK REVIEW “BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER” BY DELROY CONSTANTINE-SIMMS

BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER is a 1200-page collection of academic perspectives and journalistic contributions, which begins by warning readers that “Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!” may have been the verdict of the jury in the case of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, while reminding them that such celebrations are premature. Readers are also reminded that Floyds public execution is not an aberration, it’s a long-standing ritual that’s been practiced by slave masters, the slave patrol and contemporary law enforcement organizations since 1619.

A selection authors contend that the murder of the African-American body is more than punishment without due process, it signifies the state’s contempt for African-American life, in that BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER, a sentiment explored in “State Sanctioned Afrophobic Violence and Punishment, which feeds into long held white fears of a slave uprisings, Black protest, resistance and revenge as outlined in “The Eschatological Fear of African American Resistance” where writers assert that U.S. law enforcement activities are consistent in their attempts to sabotage, undermine and curtail the activities of influential organizations such as the Civil Rights Movement, The Black Panthers, the Nation of Islam, and more recently, Black Lives Movement. In the portion, “Racialized Control of African Americans in ‘Jim Crow’ Amerikkka” critics state that white supremacist sentiments discussed in “Normalized Extra-Judicial Vigilante Justice” clarifies why the public lynching of African-Americans by white citizens, or law enforcement officers rarely faces legal or moral consequences, even in the face of overwhelming evidence because in reality, BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER, and have never really mattered to white supremacists or institutionally racist America.

It’s often stated that Black Lives Matter is the Civil Rights Movement of this generation, but without the respectability politics. In “The Transformation of Black Political Resistance” writers’ reason that Black Lives Matter is a new form of resistance against systemic anti-Black violence, which encompasses intersectionality and decentralized leadership. in portions of “Assessing the Progress and Parallels of Black Protest Movements” authors compare the 1960s and 1970s Black Panther Party and today’s Black Lives Matter movement by dissecting the parallels and progress that have enabled the BLM to push back against the hegemony of Black nihilism of the 1980s and 1990s.

Unlike previous Black protest organization, of the past, social media and new technology has enabled Black protest movements, to deliver their protest narrative, in a manner that was inconceivable less than 35 years ago..

Purchase Here

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/black-lives-dont-matter-delroy-constantine-simms/1139713716

Product Details

ISBN-13: 9781640070103
Publisher: Think Doctor Publications
Publication date: 06/19/2021
Series: Black Lives Matter
Edition description: Black Lives Matter ed.
Pages: 1200
Product dimensions: 8.50(w) x 11.00(h) x 2.44(d)
