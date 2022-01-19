Cart

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

Is YOUR food or drink business the next big thing?

Gordon Ramsay is on the hunt for the UK’s most exciting and innovative new food and drink businesses. 

In a returning series for BBC One, Gordon will put a group of superstar entrepreneurs through a series of challenges that will test character, drive and business acumen. Whoever impresses him the most will win a life-changing investment opportunity. 

You may have a food or drink product, a casual eatery, a piece of equipment or tech… or something completely new.  If you have the drive and passion to succeed, Studio Ramsay wants to hear from you!

For more information, terms & conditions and application form please go to:  www.futurefoodstars.co.uk 

You must be aged 18 and over by 01 January 2022
Casting closes at 23:59 on 27 February 2022
To see how we process your data go to: https://www.studioramsay.com/legal/privacy/prospective-contributor-privacy-notice
T&Cs apply.

