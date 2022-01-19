Is YOUR food or drink business the next big thing?

Spread the love

















Gordon Ramsay is on the hunt for the UK’s most exciting and innovative new food and drink businesses.

In a returning series for BBC One, Gordon will put a group of superstar entrepreneurs through a series of challenges that will test character, drive and business acumen. Whoever impresses him the most will win a life-changing investment opportunity.

You may have a food or drink product, a casual eatery, a piece of equipment or tech… or something completely new. If you have the drive and passion to succeed, Studio Ramsay wants to hear from you!

For more information, terms & conditions and application form please go to: www.futurefoodstars.co.uk

You must be aged 18 and over by 01 January 2022

Casting closes at 23:59 on 27 February 2022

To see how we process your data go to: https://www.studioramsay.com/legal/privacy/prospective-contributor-privacy-notice

T&Cs apply.