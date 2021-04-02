massage under Government rules

Cart

No products in the basket.

Sign up

Cart

No products in the basket.

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

Subscribe to Announcements
X

Subscribe to Announcements

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Business
X

Subscribe to Business

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Community
X

Subscribe to Community

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Education
X

Subscribe to Education

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Entertainment
X

Subscribe to Entertainment

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Fashion
X

Subscribe to Fashion

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Health
X

Subscribe to Health

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to News
X

Subscribe to News

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Stories
X

Subscribe to Stories

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Uncategorized
X

Subscribe to Uncategorized

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Updates
X

Subscribe to Updates

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.

Add Event (Free)

Add a Post
Edit Post

massage under Government rules

Spread the love
Save for Later
X

Save for Later

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.

I work for myself as well as a couple of companies working from home and visiting clients in their hotels and homes. During the Pandemic and Lockdowns there has been some confusion over whether it is allowed for clients to receive massages.  Although the salons may be closed it is agreed by the Government that you can receive essential health and medical services and Deep tissue massage comes under this stipulation. I will of course adhere to Govt  PPE and any other concerns you may have.

Touch2massage 07974778873

 

Add a Post
Edit Post

Responses

Related Posts