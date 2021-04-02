massage under Government rules

Spread the love

















I work for myself as well as a couple of companies working from home and visiting clients in their hotels and homes. During the Pandemic and Lockdowns there has been some confusion over whether it is allowed for clients to receive massages. Although the salons may be closed it is agreed by the Government that you can receive essential health and medical services and Deep tissue massage comes under this stipulation. I will of course adhere to Govt PPE and any other concerns you may have.

Touch2massage 07974778873