Meet EBONY, The UK’s First Afro Head Training Doll Created By Celebrity Hairdresser Dionne Smith

Introducing Ebony, the stunning new doll training head with beautifully coiled Afro hair ready to shake up the hair industry. The product comes from award-winning celebrity hairstylist Dionne Smith’s new Signature By Dionne Smith collection.

Traditionally there has been one stumbling block for those looking to strengthen their technique when it comes to Afro hair styling: a lack of dolls available with kinky, coily texture.

Cue Ebony, who has arrived looking wonderfully stylish to shift the paradigm by offering budding stylists the opportunity

to enhance their skills with the help of a doll with authentic looking hair texture that mimics the feel and consistency of 4A Afro hair.

Celebrity stylist Dionne Smith and Founder of Signature comments; “We’re targeting people that have never dealt with textured hair, touched it, felt it. People are scared of it.”

“What we’re offering is the fundamentals, like what is natural hair? What are the different types? Textured hair comes in so many different types and curl patterns so how do you understand what type of hair you’re dealing with? “So, we cover what the best products are for different hair types, and de-tangling – which is like the Bible for us: we can’t do anything without first de-tangling it.”