MKO and Sir Lennox Win Black Excellence Middle East Awards

Congratulations to MKO and Sir Lennox! Singer-songwriter MKO and DJ Sir Lennox lifted trophies at the Black Excellence Middle East Awards 2021. The awards showcase “Black excellence in the region and shed light on the achievements of the Black community”. MKO and Sir Lennox picked up the awards during a special gala dinner in Dubai at the weekend. A public vote determined the winners. UAE-based Nigerian MKO was up against Leanne ‘Kai’ Brackett, Jones the Ikom Boy and Arqam in the Musician category. MKO’s win comes on the heels of his latest track, Diverse. Featuring fellow UAE resident and Jordanian vocalist Mansour, Diverse blends MKO’s trademark Afro-pop with Arabian vibes. The track has notched up almost 250,000 YouTube views since its late April release. Obsessed with fusing cultures, MKO said Diverse celebrates cultural differences. “People say you have to practice what you preach. I’ve been preaching about UAE creators coming together to collaborate more. There can only be an industry when there are more people working together collectively, spreading the word about the creativity in Dubai. If we don’t work together we cannot build an industry.” Diverse is from MKO’s 2019 Afro-pop album of the same name. Check out the official video for the track below. “Thank you to those who voted for me,” said MKO, reflecting on his win at the Black Excellence Middle East Awards. “I am honoured to be one of the first to win such a prestigious award. And thank you to the organisers for putting together such a world-class event. “As Black people and a small community in the UAE, if we don’t put each other on, no-one else will. All we have is one another so let’s celebrate each other by supporting and uplifting our community because we are Black Excellence.” Born in Jamaica, UAE resident Sir Lennox landed the most votes in the DJ category. He regularly rocks crowds at Reggae Beach Fest and The Bungalow, in Dubai. Sir Lennox was nominated alongside DJ Jas, King Koopa, Nicki Nicol, 1takennandos and more. The DJ said he was “humbled” to win the award.

The Black Excellence Middle East 2021 Awards celebrated talent across a variety of fields, including entrepreneurship, photography and fashion design. Discover all the winners here.

Main Photo: MKO