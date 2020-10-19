New Gordon Ramsay gameshow looking for contestant pairs!

Save for Later
Have you got the knowledge, skill and nerve to win a massive cash prize? Studio Ramsay is looking for outgoing pairs for a new BBC One gameshow hosted by Gordon Ramsay.
Pairs MUST be from the same household or in the same support bubble for a minimum of 14 days before applying.
Applicants must be UK residents aged 18+.
Closing date 23:59 (GMT) on 06 November 2020.
Apply today they are looking for you
https://b1.etribez.com/ag/studioramsay/bankbalance/welcome.html
