New Gordon Ramsay gameshow looking for contestant pairs!

Have you got the knowledge, skill and nerve to win a massive cash prize? Studio Ramsay is looking for outgoing pairs for a new BBC One gameshow hosted by Gordon Ramsay.

Pairs MUST be from the same household or in the same support bubble for a minimum of 14 days before applying.

Applicants must be UK residents aged 18+.

Closing date 23:59 (GMT) on 06 November 2020.

Apply today they are looking for you

https://b1.etribez.com/ag/studioramsay/bankbalance/welcome.html