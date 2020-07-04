NHS Frontline Staff Win YOUR Wedding 2021

Spread the love

















Shola Ade – Designer Wedding Planner – Press Release

___________________________________________________________________

For immediate release

Covid19 – Front Line Staff – Designer Wedding Planner in Collaboration with ‘The Wedding Collective’ Gives Back to The NHS.

A group of wedding industry professionals feels that the UK have all benefited from the heartfelt services of NHS frontline workers. They feel that what the NHS and frontline staff have done in working to keep the services going with little thought for themselves through the worldwide Pandemic. As the NHS staff have done everyone proud, they as The Wedding Collective wanted to do something really special to say thank you and they have all donated their products, services or time to this prize. The past couple of months have been tough for most of us as the world struggles to gain control of COVID-19 and the world-wide pandemic.

Throughout the crisis, our NHS workers have been on the front line, caring for patients and comforting families; despite the risk to their own health. Since the beginning of March, over 150 front line NHS workers have lost their lives to the virus whilst working so hard on the frontline keeping us safe and well and, one company has found a unique way to say, ‘thank you.’

Shola from Designer Wedding Planner is taking the lead in this amazing gift of a full wedding for a well-deserving front line NHS couple. She has the experience and the gusto to front this initiative. She has been a wedding planner with over 10 years, and I know how weddings can become quite expensive when you add all the individual components together.



In fact, Shola exclaimed that it could make many couples not to even want to get married, as they simply wouldn’t be able to afford it – not on the wages of a general staff nurse or a newly qualified nurse or social worker she claimed.

The only request the group have stipulated is that one of the couples must work in the NHS.

Mary from Event Decor Hire who is part of this group states that “In London, the professionals have suffered and have had no real time to even think about themselves or their relationships.” It is seen that whilst health professionals have been carrying out their life-saving roles diligently, with no real thought for themselves, that many dedicated NHS professionals have lost their lives working on the frontline during the pandemic.

Shola states, “I have lost sleep thinking what can I do to give something back.” She further states that this has been playing on her mind as a wedding planner. The Wedding Collective as they have called themselves have decided that they want to gift a deserving couple to help them make some sense of life and some happiness after all the sadness and trials they may have gone through over the past few months. A group of 1st class wedding and event professionals have been put together with the aim of offering a free wedding day for a really deserving couple. This can be for only one couple and will be planned for after the COVID-19 has hopefully passed in early 2021.

Shola expanded, “This will hopefully make the new year hopeful and exciting for the winning couple as they start their married life together ecstatic knowing they won’t have to foot the bill for their wedding.” She hopes this will pan out to be a special day for the winning couple to remember.

What would be on offer is the full Wedding Planning Service, the Bride’s Wedding Dress, Groom’s designer Suit, Wedding Cake, Event Decorations, MC, DJ, Dance floor, Wedding Florals, Bridesmaids Dresses, Reception Drinks, – and all the other things which go to make a wedding really wonderful. Other vendors are still being sought in the meantime.

Couples should check out the website:

1. www.designerweddingplanner.com

2. Complete the simple form.

3. Like the group of providers on Instagram.

4. Include your couple’s photo.

5. In no more than 300, tell the panel why you think you should win the amazing prize.

Only one of the couple needs to be frontline staff.

Closing date is 11:59hrs on Sunday, 19th July 2020

Email: hello@designerweddingplanner.com



“We are still seeking any vendors who own or run a venue in and around the London area,” Shola from Designer Wedding Planner has requested they accept the battle cry.

Designer Wedding Planner – Taking care of the carers



The Wedding Collective’s ‘NHS Win Your Wedding’ competition is open to all NHS staff and, the winning couple will be gifted with a 2021 wedding to include wedding planner, wedding cake, designer wedding dress, grooms suit, bridesmaids dresses, designer handmade brides shoes, wedding decor, photographer, flowers, reception drinks, wedding DJ, MC and many, many more items.

Companies such as –

Wedding Planning by the team at Designer Wedding Planner,

Photography – Dazzitto Photography,

Wedding Decorations – Event Décor Hire,

Bridal Party Hair Designs – Chatel Noire

Designer Wedding Shoes by Freya Rose,

Wedding invites by Lucy Mcspirit,

Bridal Bouquet and florals by Florals by Funmi,

Bridal Gowns from Gillian Roberts Bridal

Reception drinks by Lopez Mocktails,

Luxury Wedding Cars by Phantom Cars

Wedding Photobooth from Eventful Photobooths,

Wedding DJ – DJMri,

Wedding Cake – Tees Bakery

Master of Ceremony – MCFolly Fresh,

Groom’s Wedding Suit – Keye London,

Dance Floor Logo – by Customised Prints,

Wedding rings supplied by Majesty Jewellers,

Wedding Makeup by Adiva Forever,

Designer Wedding Veil from Susan Pang Collection,

Wedding Support Services by Ace Crystal Clear

Groomsmen’s Suits – Moss Bros

Couples Gift by Scents by Dee

Dessert Cakes by Bespoke Cakes By Danielle

Bride’s Gift by Woodenbananastore

Bride’s Gift by The Perfect Packaging Company

So many more suppliers still to come on board – this is turning out to be an amazing “Thank You” Gift.

Join the congregation

Members of The Wedding Collective will all be donating their services and time to the lucky couple free of charge however we are still looking for those with a lovely London wedding venue and delicious wedding catering to join in with us.

Led by the wedding planner, Shola Ade, crowdfunding is now underway to cover the £15,000 cost of the venue, wedding breakfast menu and honeymoon to complete this dream wedding and, the fund has already attracted some interest amongst generous Brits, but we still need some more help with the funding.

For more information about the crowdfunding campaign, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shola-ade-1?utm_term=MnpwyDYke

For press enquiries, contact: hello@designerweddingplanner.com