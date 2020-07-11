Rare Opportunities and Vacancies

I will post some rare opportunities for Gap Year, Graduates or those wanting to broaden their horizon. Most of the jobs are Charity Base and some are voluntary but awesome. It is rare to come across opportunities to teach English in South America or Assist in building a Chocolate Farm in Oceania.

Pioneers

Be part of an agricultural business focussed on chocolate production and processing.

A new team in rural Oceania is looking for help growing (literally!) their chocolate business. They are looking for a person or multiple people with agricultural experience to help in establishing and managing chocolate fields as they try to increase production. The role could suit a short or long term candidate. The team have specifically requested short term help (up to a year) initially as one of the two families will be away from July 2018 until the end of the year.

The business provides opportunities to build relationships with people at many different levels of society, from rural farming families to government officials, and we hope that as these relationships grow and deepen, they will lead to life-transforming discipleship movements among all unreached peoples in the area. Just email your interest at: mobilisation@pioneers-uk.org. Courtesey of O.S.C.A.R. All the Best Andrea