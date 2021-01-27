RENOWNED CELEBRITY HAIRDRESSER, DIONNE SMITH, LAUNCHES SIGNATURE COLLECTION OF HAIR TOOLS

Spread the love

















Meet Signature by Dionne Smith…

Everyone knows that hairstylists have the best styling tools, and possess an encyclopedic knowledge of all things hair. Signature has been created for ALL hair types, including natural hair textures, by Celebrity Hairdresser and Award-Winning Expert, Dionne Smith who has worked with Venus Williams, Regina King and Kiki Layne and many more.

Dionne comments; ’I have wanted to launch my own range of products for a while, inspired by the need to provide the consumer with high value products at affordable prices that do the job. I’ve been working as a professional hairstylist for over 20 years, so as you can imagine, I’ve tried out so many straighteners, and used so many different types of extensions, and therefore I’m best placed to know what really works.’

‘I channeled all my expertise, passion and creativity into creating Signature by Dionne Smith. I created the Signature Straightener and Curling tool range that can be used for all hair types, I wanted a range that truly worked for coarser hair textures too, the Signature range has an adjustable heat setting that goes up to 230 degrees, so you can up the ante if needed’.

No matter your hair type Signature hair type has been created with Dionne’s quality stamp of approval for you. Signature 2-in1 Hair Straighteners are available in 3 sizes and can create versatile styles that will take you from work meeting to zoom date night, such as beautifully sleek, straight hair, beach-goddess waves to ringlet curls.

SIGNATURE RANGE – THE BENEFITS

• Can create a range of styles – the curve of the straightener plates means this is a 2-in-1 styler

• The plates are ceramic coated so hair is protected and has a sleek finish with every pass.

• Adjustable Heat – up to 230 Degrees

• LED Display

• Rotatable Power Cord