Rice and Peas For The Soul 1:

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

Rice and Peas for the Soul; is an edited collection of more than 150 thought provoking, motivational, inspirational empowering stories of hope, faith and courage. These story based ingredients have been selected due to their positive underlying messages, which encourage readers to think, reflect and wonder about life in general. Rice and Peas for the Soul will be one of many books produced by Think Doctor Publications, who’s company policy is to adopt a strictly uplifting, empowering and positive focus by way of using known and contemporary stories which convey the message, that no matter how hard life gets, never lose faith or hope. Recognize that love, happiness, success and the support of positive people manifests itself in so many obvious and unexpected guises. This reassuring book also encourages readers to see light of forgiveness as oppose to darkness revenge, by offering prayer for those who are more interested in hiding your light as opposed to allowing your true potential to shine. Let me also remind you that this entrée book is just an appetizer, before the main series of books are served. Rest assured the editorial team of cooks recognise that the customer is always right and has every intention of carefully selecting the best ingredients for future editions of this book. I can assure you that the wait will be worthwhile. In the meantime, relax and enjoy your copy of Rice and Peas! ; is an edited collection of more than 150 thought provoking, motivational, inspirational empowering stories of hope, faith and courage. These story based ingredients have been selected due to their positive underlying messages, which encourage readers to think, reflect and wonder about life in general. Rice and Peas for the Soul will be one of many books produced by Think Doctor Publications, who’s company policy is to adopt a strictly uplifting, empowering and positive focus by way of using known and contemporary stories which convey the message, that no matter how hard life gets, never lose faith or hope. Recognize that love, happiness, success and the support of positive people manifests itself in so many obvious and unexpected guises. This reassuring book also encourages readers to see light of forgiveness as oppose to darkness revenge, by offering prayer for those who are more interested in hiding your light as opposed to allowing your true potential to shine. Let me also remind you that this entrée book is just an appetizer, before the main series of books are served. Rest assured the editorial team of cooks recognise that the customer is always right and has every intention of carefully selecting the best ingredients for future editions of this book. I can assure you that the wait will be worthwhile. In the meantime, relax and enjoy your copy of Rice and Peas! 

 

Product details

 

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Think Doctor Publications (14 February 2014)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Paperback ‏ : ‎ 266 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1631736698
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1631736698
Responses

