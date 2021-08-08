Cart

Rice and Peas For The Soul 2

Due to the exquisitely palatable success of the first edition of Rice and Peas for the Soul Book, the editorial chef has chosen to cook up a second collection of more than 100 Motivational Inspiration and Moving stories (MIMS) with a few moral lessons. So, using the tried and tested rice and peas recipe, just like the stories, rice and peas have been carefully selected, soaked, boiled and strained to remove any harmful toxins that could offend some very delicate taste buds. The positive response is such that the editorial chef has barely left the intellectual kitchen since serving up the first edition of the highly popular dish of Rice and Peas For The Soul future……Thanks for the amazing support so far.

Product details

  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B01N64CUVN
  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Think Doctor Publications; 1st edition (18 November 2016)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • File size ‏ : ‎ 318 KB
  • Text-to-Speech ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Screen Reader ‏ : ‎ Supported
  • Enhanced typesetting ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • X-Ray ‏ : ‎ Not Enabled
  • Word Wise ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Print length ‏ : ‎ 159 pages
