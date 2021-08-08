Rice and Peas For The Soul 2

Spread the love

















Due to the exquisitely palatable success of the first edition of Rice and Peas for the Soul Book, the editorial chef has chosen to cook up a second collection of more than 100 Motivational Inspiration and Moving stories (MIMS) with a few moral lessons. So, using the tried and tested rice and peas recipe, just like the stories, rice and peas have been carefully selected, soaked, boiled and strained to remove any harmful toxins that could offend some very delicate taste buds. The positive response is such that the editorial chef has barely left the intellectual kitchen since serving up the first edition of the highly popular dish of Rice and Peas For The Soul future……Thanks for the amazing support so far.

Product details