When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

RIP Steve Sutherland – Our very own 90’s UK Legendary DJ who blessed the world

Ex Choice Fm and Galaxy Radio DJ, Mobo Award winner,  voiceover artist, and television presenter, consistent contributor to Black British Music and all round great guy Steve Sutherland has passed away today. Tributes are pouring in from all over the Black British music industry.

