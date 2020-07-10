RIP Steve Sutherland – Our very own 90’s UK Legendary DJ who blessed the world

Spread the love

















Ex Choice Fm and Galaxy Radio DJ, Mobo Award winner, voiceover artist, and television presenter, consistent contributor to Black British Music and all round great guy Steve Sutherland has passed away today. Tributes are pouring in from all over the Black British music industry.

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of DJ Steve Sutherland’s passing. His contribution to the Black British Music scene will never be forgotten 🖤🙏🏾 🌹 #RIP @djstevesutherld pic.twitter.com/HbTXiOh2jJ — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) July 10, 2020

So sad to hear that the incredible Steve Sutherland has passed away. He was a brilliant DJ with the best smile! I will always be so grateful to him for the love and support he showed to Mis-Teeq over the years. He was a gem, one of the best! Rest well Steve, love always! ♥️♥️♥️ — Alesha Dixon (@AleshaOfficial) July 10, 2020

#RIP ⭐️ Sleep well DJ Steve Sutherland sending sincere love strength and respect to your close ones. He opened doors for many and made DJ’n look so easy. pic.twitter.com/uoVZTZJ3fy — MC-KIE Garage Legend (@1MC_KIE) July 10, 2020

I am absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of Steve Sutherland. The first memories I have of music & wanting to be a DJ were because of him. I’d sit up close to my radio & record his Galaxy shows constantly. Steve ‘Smooth’ Sutherland, a pioneer! — Yasmin Evans (@YasminEvans) July 10, 2020

Just heard the sad news of another great loss to British black music. Condolences to the Family of Steve Sutherland who I first met and worked with at the Kensington roof gardens 30 years ago. @TwiceasNiceUK r.i.p — Trevor Nelson (@DJTrevorNelson) July 10, 2020

RIP Steve Sutherland!! We travelled all over UK & Europe doing gigs together and you was a DJ whom I respected your determination and desire to push boundaries! Multi MOBO award winner, Mr Twice as Nice and all round good guy!! You will always be remembered❤️🙏🏾 — DJ Colin Francis (@DJColinFrancis) July 10, 2020

RIP Steve Sutherland. I can’t believe this 😢 this guy was one of the kindest hearted people I know. He was one of the first people to play and support my music when no one else would. This guy is a Legend May his memory be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/AM22ui5ad5 — Donae'O (@donaeo) July 10, 2020

Adored listening to Steve Sutherland growing up… and a rave involving Steve never failed to satisfy the need for good music, good vibes, and DJs who really knew they music and excelled in their craft. Such a loss to British black music. https://t.co/tRMY8x3JSP — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) July 10, 2020

Very sad news R.I.P Steve Sutherland 😔😥💔Such an amazing gentleman And and a long time great friend Sending my Condolences to the family he was an amazing DJ And a Legend you will be truly missed ❤💔❤❤❤❤🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/krFXD2HpJl — OFFICIALSANDIBOGLE (@theSandiBogle) July 10, 2020