When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

Stefan Bertin Reveals How Natural Textures Can Get The 70s Look That's So Hot Right Now

A-list hairstylist Stefan Bertin, who counts the likes of Letitia Wright, Hannah John Kamen, Elle Eyre, Sabrina Elba, AJ Odudu and many more among his clientele, has revealed how natural hair textures can get the 70s hair look that is so hot right now. 

“If your hair is curly rather than tightly coiled, one way of adapting the 70s trend would be all in the cut. Layers in curly hair, even outside of this trend, encourage movement and volume which is what the 70s was all about. 

 

You could even take it a step further and cut in a fringe. As far as I’m concerned, there aren’t enough curly fringes in the world! 

 

Black hair in the 70s was all about the afro! Shaped perfectly and in all lengths, tightly coiled hair can adapt this trend and opt for a afro puff style. Super simple but really cute. 

 

If you need to try and extend you coils, try the SheaMoisture Red Palm & Cocoa Butter Curl Stretch Pudding. 

Shea Moisture Red Palm Oil & Cocoa Butter Elongating Pudding 340g – LOOKFANTASTIC

 

