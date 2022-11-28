Cart

The Midnight Elegance 2022 New Years Eve Dinner, Lovers Rock Showcase & Dance

BLACKBIRDS PREMIER EVENTS PROUDLY PRESENTS MIDNIGHT ELEGANCE 2022 NEW YEARS EVE DINNER, LOVERS ROCK SHOWCASE & DANCE 10th YEAR ANNIVERSARY

SATURDAY 31st DECEMBER 2022, 7pm till 2am @ the chic & sophisticated DOUBLETREE by HILTON LONDON ELSTREE HOTEL, Barnet by-pass Borehamwood, WD6 5PU.

Join us in style, with our drinks reception, 3-course dinner, Lovers Rock showcase with our Lovers Rock Queen “KOFI” singing her classic hits & top class comedy with “RUDI LICKWOOD” and then the big COUNTDOWN to 2023 with our excellent compères.

Let’s celebrate in style with our big party featuring top class DJ’s “GRAFFICS” with Andy & guests

DINNER & DANCE TICKETS £90 Adults £45 Children up to 18yrs.

Dance only tickets £30 admission after 10.30 pm

Please request when booking your tickets specially discounted rooms available for overnight stay. Call Becky directly on 0208 214 995

“TICKETS ARE MOVING FAST” GET YOURS NOW !! call 07958 970 613 or log online www.bbirds.co.uk

